Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is proud to announce the first commercial sales of Puratein®C, a 90%+ high-purity canola protein isolate, designed to meet the growing demand for clean-label, nutritionally complete plant proteins.

"The first sales of Puratein canola protein mark another step in scaling Burcon's innovation into the market," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "By leveraging our technology platform, we are creating sustainable, high-quality proteins that drive new opportunities for customers and revenue growth."

This milestone further validates Burcon's growth strategy to establish recurring revenue from multiple products. By leveraging its technology platform and production capabilities, Burcon is expanding its addressable market across a broad range of high-growth product categories. This milestone highlights Burcon's ability to upcycle solvent-free agricultural by-products into high-value ingredients, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering high quality and sustainable protein solutions.

Puratein C is a high-purity canola protein isolate with over 90% protein content, extracted from non-GMO, North American-grown canola seeds. It features a complete amino acid profile, including all nine essential amino acids, and delivers a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) of 1. With its high solubility, light cream color, and mild flavor profile, Puratein C is ideal for a wide range of food and beverage applications-from dairy alternatives and ready-to-drink beverages to meat analogues, sauces, and baked goods-and also for foodservice, nutrition and nutraceutical products.

For product samples or sales inquiries, please contact Benoit Keppenne at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265814

SOURCE: Burcon NutraScience Corporation