Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAFH | ISIN: FI4000306733 | Ticker-Symbol: OM0
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 08:10
10,080 Euro
+0,60 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,28010,54015:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: S&P Global Ratings affirmed Oma Savings Bank Plc's credit rating and changed outlook to negative

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 1.25 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


S&P Global Ratings affirmed Oma Savings Bank Plc's credit rating and changed outlook to negative

On 10.9.2025 June 2025, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed that the short-term and long-term issuer credit ratings of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) remain unchanged and are BBB/A-2. At the same time, S&P has changed OmaSp's outlook from stable to negative.

According to S&P, the change is particularly due to an increase in the number of nonperforming loans (NPLs). S&P expects credit quality to improve gradually, but slowly.

S&P's press release will be available at www.omasp.fi For investors > Debt investors > Credit ratings.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093 pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.