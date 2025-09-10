Taktile, the AI Decision Platform for financial services, today announced the launch of its fully customizable AI agents, a capability designed to transform how financial institutions perform credit underwriting.

For years, underwriting teams have been constrained by manual document reviews, scattered data, and growing backlogs. With Taktile's customizable AI agents, SMB lenders can now process 5x more loans without adding headcount eliminating bottlenecks and freeing underwriters to focus on high-value, strategic decisions.

"Credit teams don't need another AI tool that adds complexity they need a workforce multiplier," said Maximilian Eber, Co-Founder and CPTO of Taktile. "With Taktile's customizable AI agents, teams can automate the repetitive tasks that overwhelm them, while maintaining the accuracy, transparency, and human oversight required in financial services. What makes this truly different is that these agents are not one-size-fits-all they are fully customizable blueprints. Teams can adapt them instantly to their own strategy and deploy updates in minutes, without engineering support."

Each AI agent is designed to work seamlessly alongside human underwriters, orchestrating specialist tasks that previously took hours of manual effort, for example:

Document parsing: Extracting key data points from unstructured documents and turning them into structured, decision-ready inputs.

Web verification: Confirming business websites, validating models, and surfacing red flags from the open web.

Financial analysis: Reviewing statements, assessing risk, suggesting pricing, and generating ready-to-use decision summaries.

Unlike generic AI pilots that often stall before reaching production, Taktile's AI agents are production-ready, instantly adaptable, and deployable in weeks. Teams decide how much to automate and when underwriters should step in, blending AI workflows with rules-based logic where appropriate.

The launch also integrates directly with Taktile's Data Marketplace, enabling institutions to extend their AI agents with best-in-class third-party data providers. Teams can test changes, instantly see the impact on decision outcomes, and push updates live immediately avoiding the technology bottlenecks that slow most AI initiatives.

"This is the future of underwriting," added Eber. "Automated, accurate, customizable and entirely in your control."

To learn more, visit: https://taktile.com/ai-agents-smb-lending

About Taktile

Taktile is an AI Decision Platform that helps financial institutions automate and improve their risk management strategies across the entire customer lifecycle. From onboarding and credit underwriting to fraud detection and transaction monitoring, Taktile empowers risk teams to build, test, and optimize their critical decision processes, without relying on engineers. Taktile has been recognized as category leader for four quarters in a row in G2's Quarterly Report for Decision Management Platforms, and is trusted by leading fintechs, banks, and insurers across the globe. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Berlin and London. For more information, visit taktile.com or follow Taktile on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910730509/en/

Contacts:

ashley.baird@taktile.com