Ultra I&C's Cyber Ltd. and DTC establish agreement to advance secure next-generation HF radio communications

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Cyber Ltd., an Ultra I&C company, and DTC , a Codan company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop encrypted high frequency (HF) radio capabilities for Five Eyes countries, NATO partners and international defence customers. This collaboration advances secure communications for AUKUS, NATO and European forces operating in contested environments.

The partnership combines Ultra Cyber Ltd.'s advanced cryptographic and key management solutions with DTC's non-ITAR HF radio technology to deliver secure voice and data capabilities for mission-critical operations. The integration will provide allied forces with resilient, interoperable communications designed for modern battlespace requirements where secure connectivity is paramount. Together, the companies will develop encrypted HF solutions that address evolving operational demands across allied networks.

"Every mission relies upon secure and trusted communications," said Juliette Wilcox, president of Ultra Cyber Ltd. "By integrating our proven cryptographic expertise with DTC's HF radios, we will deliver NATO and international partners secure, resilient communications tailored for the ever-changing battlespace."

"With each mission's success having growing requirements to secure information advantage, we are pleased to partner with Ultra I&C to continue providing user focused sustainable solutions at the speed of relevance", said Steve Beeching, SVP of DTC. "Our investments, talent and partnership such as with Ultra I&C, are all focused on solving our customers communication challenges and outpacing the expanding adversary threats across both the contested spectrum and battlespace".

The MOU was formally signed during the DSEI trade exhibition event in London, U.K, by Juliette Wilcox and Steve Beeching and enables technology integration and knowledge sharing between both companies to ensure interoperability across defence networks.

Ultra I&C is powering decision speed across the multidomain battlespace with resilient tactical communications, mission optimisation and encryption technologies. We secure, move, and make sense of data across all domains-delivering real-time, mission-ready intelligence that gives operators at the edge the clarity to act and the speed to win. Ultra Cyber Ltd. develops advanced encryption and cyber solutions that defend critical communications against sophisticated threats to ensure trusted connectivity for the British government and allied nations. For decades, global defence forces and allied partners have relied on Ultra I&C to outpace threats and cut through complexity on the battlefield. With more than 700 employees across the global enterprise, we deliver battle-proven technology purpose-built for decision advantage in contested, high-threat environments. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com .

