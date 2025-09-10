Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan Named Chief Operating Officer of G-P

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its chief product and strategy officer Nat Natarajan has expanded his role and is now the company's chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Natarajan will unify G-P's go-to-market strategy, leading the company's product, technology, revenue and marketing organizations.

logo

"This is truly the most exciting time in G-P's history," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "G-P has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible in global employment, and now, with Nat as our COO and our incredibly talented team behind him, we welcome the beginning of an exciting new chapter. With Nat at the helm of our go-to-market engine, we are poised to deliver the full potential of our AI HR products and continue our growth trajectory."

Natarajan is an accomplished business leader with over 25 years of experience in disrupting sectors like SaaS, collaboration, consumer tech and fintech. During his tenure at G-P, Natarajan led the teams to rearchitect the company's platform, modernize its products with differentiated agentic AI capabilities and expand its product suite by building and launching G-P Gia, a first-of-its kind agentic AI tool built for HR.

"At G-P, we're building for the future," said Natarajan. "Our teams have created and brought truly differentiated AI products to market to help HR leaders around the world. Together, as a unified go-to-market team, we'll further accelerate our growth and pace of innovation, ultimately delivering an enhanced and next generation experience for our customers."

Natarajan also serves on the board of public companies Bread Financials and Health Equity. Prior to joining G-P, Natarajan served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Product and Technology at RingCentral. He also held senior leadership positions at companies including PayPal, Intuit, TurboTax, Ancestry and Travelocity.com. Natarajan holds a Master of Science in industrial engineering from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747854/G_P__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nat-rajesh-natarajan-named-chief-operating-officer-of-g-p-302551738.html

