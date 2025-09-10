Mural Names Omar Ayub as Chief Technology Officer, Expanding Its Edge in AI and Technical Leadership

Mural strengthens executive leadership team with appointment of new CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural , the leading visual collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Omar Ayub as its new Chief Technology Officer. He brings nearly two decades of experience in engineering, software development, and AI at fast-growing technology companies. As CTO, Omar will spearhead Mural's technology strategy and accelerate its ambitious AI vision, empowering customers to achieve stronger alignment and faster go-to-market success.

"I've seen firsthand how strong alignment and unified teams drive exceptional outcomes," said Ayub. "Mural has a tremendous foundation of advanced AI capabilities, and we'll only build on this to accelerate how we serve our customers and help them achieve outcomes faster than ever before. I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal time and help our customers redefine what's possible."

Ayub brings a customer-centric mindset and a proven track record of scaling world-class technology organizations. He formerly held leadership positions at Capital One, Zepz, and Sendwave-where he led product and technology initiatives, launched new products, expanded into additional markets, and grew transaction volumes to over $8 billion per year, ultimately culminating in a $500 million exit. His expertise spans user experience, analytics, AI and machine learning, consumer technology, and product-led growth, delivering software that helps organizations innovate, align faster, and achieve extraordinary business outcomes.

"Mural is embarking on an exciting new chapter as we supercharge our AI initiatives and technical leadership," said Leigh-Margaret Stull, CEO of Mural. "Omar brings a unique ability to connect technology with human potential and to create solutions that will accelerate growth for both Mural and our clients."

With this strategic appointment, Mural reinforces its commitment to technological innovation and product excellence. The company is poised to accelerate its platform evolution and lead the market with seamless, AI-powered experiences that drive results for customers worldwide.

?About Mural?

Mural is the leading visual work platform designed to help teams creatively and innovatively work better together. Combining its visual collaboration platform with industry-leading research and methodologies on teamwork, Mural helps teams get work done better, faster. Mural's user-friendly workspace empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly using established design-thinking methods while complying with the highest IT and regulatory standards. Trusted by half of Fortune 100 companies, Mural unites teams to do the work that matters most, no matter where they are. Learn more and try it for free at mural.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962561/Mural_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mural-names-omar-ayub-as-chief-technology-officer-expanding-its-edge-in-ai-and-technical-leadership-302551774.html