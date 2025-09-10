Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
10.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports 6.3% Increase In August 2025 Revenue Mom

HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of August 2025. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.59 to US$1.00 as of August 29, 2025.

Revenue for the month of August 2025 was NT$2,090.3 million or US$68.3 million, representing an increase of 6.3% from July 2025, and a decrease of 1.2% from August 2024. The Company noted it is benefitting from continued favorable pricing for memory products across the broader market, with increased volumes and normalized channel inventory levels. The favorable trends and healthier dynamics are expected to continue over the near-term. While not a material impact year to date, the Company continues to monitor the evolving tariff situation and plans to adjust accordingly to mitigate the impact and to best support customers.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


August 2025

July 2025

August 2024

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,090.3

1,965.9

2,115.8

6.3 %

-1.2 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

68.3

64.3

69.2

6.3 %

-1.2 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation, foreign exchange rates and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed and our ability to mitigate with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the Company's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

