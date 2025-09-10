Criteo and Google Announce Onsite Retail Media Integration

Advertisers can scale campaigns across Criteo's premium retail media inventory via Google's Search Ads 360 to fuel retailer demand and drive measurable growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced a new integration with Google for onsite retail media. With Criteo named as Google's first onsite retail media partner, this marks a significant milestone in expanding opportunities for brands across the digital commerce landscape.

The integration will initially be available through a limited beta to select customers in the Americas through Google Search Ads 360, with plans to expand globally and into additional Google Marketing Platform tools.

Through this first phase of the partnership, Criteo's global network of over 200 retailers can opt into receiving demand from the Google Search Ads 360 platform, connecting with global brands across a broad range of categories. For advertisers, the integration offers a powerful combination of scale, efficiency, and transparency with the flexibility to create, launch, and optimize campaigns across Criteo's scaled retailer network within Search Ads 360. Together, Criteo and Google aim to provide unified measurement for retailers, giving brands a clear view into how their advertising drives incremental impact-enabling smarter budget allocation, stronger performance, and more confident investment decisions.

"We're focused on building a seamless commerce media ecosystem," shared Bill Reardon, General Manager, Enterprise Platform at Google. "With Criteo's expansive network of retailer partners, we're helping advertisers connect with customers at a critical moment in their shopping journey: onsite, through sponsored product ads. Coupled with our existing suite of offsite solutions in Performance Max and Shopping Ads, our goal is to empower advertisers and agencies with a more complete view of their advertising performance, enabling smarter decisions and more effective campaigns."

Industry forecasts project that the retail media industry will reach $204B * by 2027. However, spend remains concentrated among just a few dominant players. This integration helps to level the playing field in retail media by empowering a more diverse set of retailers to attract budgets and more brands to confidently invest across the broader ecosystem. It achieves this by unlocking access to new advertising dollars and providing clear proof of incremental impact.

"We're excited to welcome Google as one of our largest retail media partners, bringing scaled brand advertising to retailers on the Criteo platform," said Sherry Smith, President of Retail Media at Criteo. "By connecting more brands to our global retail network and deepening investments from existing ones, we're helping retailers grow their media programs and maximize the value of their ad inventory while enabling advertisers to reach high-intent shoppers."

Advertisers interested in participating in the beta can contact their Google account team to assess eligibility. To learn more about Criteo's retail media offering, visit here.

*($204B by 2027 - source: Activate, eMarketer, GroupM, Madison & Wall)

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales-powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo