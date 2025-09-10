BIOLASE MG LLC: BIOLASE Emerges Stronger Than Ever Under New Ownership by MegaGen Implant

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, the global leader in dental laser technology, proudly announces a new chapter in its history following its acquisition by MegaGen Implant. This strategic transition signals BIOLASE's revitalization and renewed commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service under the leadership of its new CEO, Dr. Kwang Bum Park.

Dr. Park, founder of MegaGen Implant and a world-renowned implantologist, brings decades of clinical and technological expertise to BIOLASE. In his public welcome address, Dr. Park emphasized the shared vision and opportunity for growth.

"To all the BIOLASE families around the world, I am Kwang Bum Park, the new CEO of BIOLASE... Now that BIOLASE has joined the MegaGen Implant family, we will restore the glory of BIOLASE's golden era, synonymous with the world's best dental laser equipment."

Founded over 35 years ago, BIOLASE revolutionized dentistry by introducing industry-leading dental laser systems like Waterlase, which have dramatically improved patient comfort and clinical outcomes. While the company faced internal management and operational challenges in recent years, this acquisition ensures BIOLASE remains in business, stronger than ever, with a renewed mission to serve dental professionals worldwide.

MegaGen Implant, established in 2002 by a group of over 70 dentists, has grown into South Korea's leading dental implant exporter, known for its diverse product offerings and steadfast dedication to service innovation. The addition of BIOLASE to the MegaGen family marks a powerful convergence of two dental powerhouses-one rooted in cutting-edge implantology, the other in pioneering laser dentistry.

With this union, BIOLASE is poised for a bold resurgence. Customers can expect enhanced service systems, increased investment, and more comprehensive training and clinical support. The integration of MegaGen's operational excellence will drive new levels of innovation, bringing advanced laser treatments to broader aspects of dental care.

"Together, we will build a better future-not only for BIOLASE and MegaGen but for clinicians and patients across the globe," Dr. Park stated. "We humbly accept your feedback and will make every effort to deliver the best support and experience moving forward."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is the world's leading innovator in dental laser technology, manufacturing high-performance laser systems that advance dentistry and improve patient experiences. With a legacy of over three decades, BIOLASE continues to define the future of minimally invasive dentistry.

About MegaGen Implant

MegaGen Implant is a global leader in dental implant solutions, founded by clinicians for clinicians. With a presence in over 100 countries, MegaGen is committed to delivering diverse implant systems, service excellence, and cutting-edge innovations that empower dental professionals to provide better care.

