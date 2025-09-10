The Branduscript Agency: Mental Health America of Central Carolinas Announces Victor R. Armstrong, Sr., MSW, as Opening Speaker for Inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

A transformative gathering to advance advocacy, education, and access across the Southeast region.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Mental Health America of Central Carolinas (MHACC) proudly announces that Victor R. Armstrong, Sr., MSW, will be a plenary speaker at the inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health, taking place Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Armstrong is the Vice President for Health Equity and Engagement at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the 2025 NASW National Social Worker of the Year. His session will highlight strategies for addressing health equity, men's mental health, and ensuring that mental health care systems are responsive to the unique needs of vulnerable communities.

"The more that we openly talk about mental health, the more we as a society understand that mental health challenges are not the result of moral or spiritual weakness, lack of character, or poor upbringing. And living with a mental health diagnosis doesn't mean you're flawed or broken. Simply put, mental health is health." - Victor R. Armstrong, Sr., MSW

Ayo Johnson, Executive Director of MHACC, states:

"Having Victor Armstrong join us as a featured speaker adds tremendous value. His national leadership and commitment to equity align perfectly with our mission to spark change, ignite connection, and deliver practical tools for real-world impact."

About the Conference

The Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health will offer CE-eligible workshops, visionary keynote speakers, and curated breakout sessions aligned with three core themes:

Advocacy: Elevating policy and system change for mental wellness and equity.

Education: Expanding mental health knowledge across clinical and community settings.

Access: Showcasing innovations that increase access to care - from local models to peer-led support.

Attendees will include clinicians, peer support specialists, educators, students, nonprofit leaders, public health professionals, and forward-thinking community and business leaders.

Event Details

What: Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

When: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Where: UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Registration: Now open at https://mhaofcc.org/conference

About Mental Health America of Central Carolinas

For over 90 years, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas has been a leader in mental health education, advocacy, and direct services. MHACC supports families and individuals in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties by offering prevention and wellness programs, peer support, and community connection.

Learn more at https://mhaofcc.org

SOURCE: The Branduscript Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mental-health-america-of-central-carolinas-announces-victor-r.-a-1071130