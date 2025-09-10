Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Establishes a Subsidiary, XYRA Corp., to Expand Into Crypto Technologies Market

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, XYRA Corp., a Wyoming corporation created to spearhead the Company's strategic expansion into the crypto technologies market.

Cleaner Future for Bit-Mining

XYRA Corp. will focus on developing and commercializing solutions for a rapidly expanding crypto industry. CTi anticipates entering into an exclusive license agreement with XYRA Corp., and this license will encompass proprietary Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma(CNTP) technology.



XYRA will be focused on marketing and commercializing CNTP technology for submerged cryptomining operations, addressing the critical need for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions in this sector. Immersion cooling has transformed how crypto miners manage the heat generated by high-powered IT, but it has also introduced new risks: fluid breakdown, contamination, corrosion, PFAS, and costly waste disposal. These hidden burdens are now major challenges for the industry.

Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology offers several key advantages to address these issues:

Environmental Sustainability: Reduces environmental impact compared to traditional cooling methods, which often rely on chemical additives and generate toxic waste streams

Leadership Backed by Industry Expertise

To drive progress forward, XYRA Corp. will bring on board technology leaders with proven expertise in the immersion cooling and crypto mining sectors. This expanded leadership team will focus on:

Strategic Growth: Shaping market entry, building valuable partnerships, and driving opportunities within the evolving crypto landscape

"The launch of XYRA Corp. marks CTI's entry into the fast-growing crypto market," said Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. "With our proprietary Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology, we deliver a scalable, chemical-free solution to address the cooling and contamination challenges faced by bit-miners, and this is the opportunity to set a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the industry."

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement