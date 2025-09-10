Carlton Precious Inc.: Carlton Announces OTC Symbol Change to CPIFF

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: CPIFF) ("Carlton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares now trade in the United States on the OTC market under the new ticker symbol "CPIFF".

The change from the previous symbol "NBRFF" to "CPIFF" is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its U.S. market identity with its current corporate name and TSX Venture Exchange ticker, "CPI".

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker change. The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPI".

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious' projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@carltonprecious.com.

