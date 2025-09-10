Siebert Financial Corporation: Siebert Financial Launches Digital Assets Research, Hiring Brian P. Vieten as Research Analyst

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC (Siebert), a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), today announced the launch of Digital Assets Research within its Capital Markets division and the appointment of Brian P. Vieten as Research Analyst. The group will publish institutional-grade research on cryptocurrency, blockchain infrastructure, Web3 applications, and public companies with material exposure to digital assets. This expands the firm's research footprint and strengthens support for clients across Capital Markets and Investment Banking.

"Client demand for rigorous digital-asset research is rising fast. Brian brings proven equity research discipline and crypto depth that fit our institutional standards," said Randy Billhardt, Head of Capital Markets at Siebert. "With this launch, we're adding timely, actionable insights that will help clients to navigate one of the most transformative areas in finance."

Vieten joins Siebert from Needham & Company, where he focused on Crypto Assets and Blockchain, as well as HPC and AI infrastructure coverage. Earlier roles include equity research posts at Cowen & Company and Stifel Nicolaus. He has nearly a decade of equity research experience, eight years in the crypto space, and he founded a long-short crypto fund in 2022. He has passed all three levels of the CFA Program.

"Tokenization, DeFi, Blockchain Technology are blurring the lines between TradFi and the digitally native ecosystem, and Brian's hire helps us with thought leadership in a rapidly evolving space," said Kimberly Boulmetis and Ajay Asija, Co-Heads of Investment Banking at Siebert.

"As digital assets mature, the winners will be those with real fundamentals, quality infrastructure, and clear economics," said Brian P. Vieten. "Our job is to separate signal from noise and give clients decision-ready research they can trust."

"Digital assets are no longer a side story. They are reshaping market structure and investor behavior," said John J. Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert Financial Corp. "Our clients expect clarity and insights they can use. Launching Digital Assets Research keeps us ahead of the curve and informs the next wave of product innovation across our brokerage, advisory, and capital markets businesses."

Digital Assets Research will partner closely with Siebert's Capital Markets and the firm's Investment Banking team to deliver top-down thematic work, bottom-up models, and periodic industry maps across miners, exchanges, wallets, payments, Layer 1 and Layer 2 infrastructure, and diversified financials with crypto exposure. The build-out complements Siebert's 2025 expansion in institutional services.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

