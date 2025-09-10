Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A41EY7 | ISIN: US74933X7084
09.09.25
2,480 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
10.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Catheter Precision, Inc.: Catheter Precision Announces Tender Win and First Purchase Order in Croatia

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that it has received the first purchase order from a hospital in Croatia after winning a competitive tender bid.

As previously announced, Dubrava Hospital completed an evaluation before placing VIVO into the bid process for purchase approval. The biding process allows the hospital to evaluate competitive products and decide whether to allow the product into the hospital and subsequent purchase. At the time of the evaluation, Dr. Ivan Zeljkovic, Head of Electrophysiology Lab at Dubrava University Hospital stated, "The VIVO workflow is simple and flexible, and I was impressed with the accuracy of the VIVO maps which certainly exceeded my expectations! Having the VIVO maps pre-procedurally allowed us to accurately target the anatomic location of the ventricular arrhythmia and has the potential to increase procedural efficacy."

Dubrava University Hospital, located in Zagreb, Croatia, is one of the leading hospitals in the country. Annually, more than 25,000 patients are treated in inpatient departments, while more than 1,500,000 health services are provided to more than 400,000 patients in the outpatient department. In addition, it is a teaching hospital and boasts several research departments.

"This milestone represents more than just geographic expansion-it reflects the trust and enthusiasm of leading clinicians and partners across Europe who are embracing our technologies to elevate patient care," said Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager for EMEA & APAC at Catheter Precision Inc. "We're proud to collaborate with such forward-thinking institutions and physicians and look forward to continued growth across the region."

About VIVO
Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision
Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #


