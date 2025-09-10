LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Group Inc. ("Pattern"), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of Series A common stock. Pattern has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to offer 21,428,572 shares of its Series A common stock to the public. The offering consists of 10,714,286 shares of Series A common stock being offered by Pattern and 10,714,286 shares of Series A common stock being offered by existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). Pattern will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. In addition, certain Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,214,285 shares of Pattern's Series A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share. Pattern has applied to list its Series A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PTRN."Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI and Jefferies will act as joint book-running managers. Baird, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Stifel, and William Blair will act as additional book-running managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.comA registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About PatternPattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces-including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, TikTok Shop, JD, and Mercado Libre.ContactsMedia Contact:Tom CookGlobal Communicationspress@pattern.comInvestor Contact:Whitney KukulkaThe Blueshirt Groupinvestors@pattern.com

