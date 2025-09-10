Anzeige
10.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
Celebrity-Loved VIVAIA Opens First UK Store in London

The store marks a major growth milestone, with London emerging as the brand's leading
international market

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAIA, the celebrity-adored, eco-friendly global footwear brand known for redefining the everyday dress shoe for today's consumer is set to open its first UK retail location at Westfield London on Friday, 12 September 2025. The highly anticipated debut marks a milestone moment for the brand, bringing VIVAIA's blend of comfort, style, and sustainable designs into a permanent space for its UK community.

VIVAIA Storefront, Westfield London

With London surpassing New York as VIVAIA's top global market in 2024, the city was a natural choice for the brand's first UK location. Since launching five years ago, VIVAIA has quickly risen to international prominence with its innovative approach to eco-friendly, fashion-forward footwear. With fans ranging from Gen Z stars Bella Hadid, Charli XCX, andLola Tung to cultural icons like Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, Oprah, andJulia Roberts, VIVAIA has built a loyal celebrity following that proves relevance across generations.

VIVAIA's London destination will serve as a connection hub and immersive touchpoint to deepen community, engage and attract new customers. The store marks the next step in the brand's journey to pioneer footwear innovation within the UK market and globally.

VIVAIA's London store spotlights its latest 'It shoe', the 'Sneakerina' - a refined and functional Lace-Up Derby Flat with a triple-layer sole, foldable design, and interchangeable laces. Since its launch, the VIVAIA 'Sneakerina' has become a global fashion phenomenon with more than 15,000 pairs sold in just two months and embraced by stars including Bella Hadid, Lola Tung, Julia Roberts, Charli XCX and Amelia Gray.

The store will also showcase a special embroidered Cavalier King Charles Loafer, inspired by the beloved British spaniel and exclusive to the UK market.

About VIVAIA
VIVAIA is a global footwear brand introduced and embraced in the United States in 2020 that's dedicated to supporting everyday life with eco-friendly comfort and style. Today, the brand provides a wide range of comfortable and on-trend footwear DTC across more than 61 countries and regions worldwide and continues to partner with global suppliers to design our shoes with recycled and sustainably produced materials.

To learn more, visit VIVAIA.COM and follow @VIVAIA_OFFICIAL on Instagram.

VIVAIA Brand Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769526/VIVAIA_London_Storefront.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769525/VIVAIA_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrity-loved-vivaia-opens-first-uk-store-in-london-302552322.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
