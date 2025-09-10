Provisional estimates from research agency Dutch New Energy Research indicate around 550 MW of solar systems less than 1 MW in size were installed in the Netherlands across the first half of this year.Around 550 MW of solar systems below 1 MW in capacity were installed in the Netherlands during the first half of the year (H1), according to provisional figures shared by independent research agency Dutch New Energy Research. Hrvoje Medarac, team leader at the research institute, told pv magazine there are currently no official numbers for the year and uncertainty around the available data for large-scale ...

