With these product enhancements, Sigma empowers teams to explore, build, automate, and act-becoming the verb for how businesses move through their data journey with confidence and speed

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform write-back capabilities, today unveiled a suite of powerful new features that are designed to empower everyone-from data consumers to developers-with a new way to Sigma their path from insight to action at scale. The release introduces major upgrades to Sigma's AI-enabled features, new data app tools to automate actions, instant insight delivery with Sigma Reveal, advanced reporting and modeling capabilities, and the debut of Sigma Tenants-a scalable foundation to manage access, content, and governance across internal and embedded use cases.

With new features in Sigma's generative intelligence interface, Ask Sigma, users are enabled to easily extend the value of their data and confidently make data-driven decisions. Sigma's AI-enabled features act like a true teammate, surfacing insights users may not have even known to ask for.

Preview the Next Wave of AI at Sigma: Build, Discover, Analyze, Unleash

AI Builder Build apps and workbooks with natural language prompts

Enhanced Discovery in Ask Sigma Explore data collections and surface insights-even before you know what to ask

Workbook Suggestions in Ask Sigma Get workbooks delivered as direct answers to your data questions

MCP Extensibility Enables Sigma to utilize other AI tools' services and agents, or bring Sigma as a source to your AI

Chat Element Create custom AI agents that help users use and understand workbook insights



"The first challenge with data isn't analysis, it's knowing what data even exists in the first place. Ask Sigma changes that by making discovery effortless and analysis intuitive, so every user can explore with confidence and uncover insights they may not have thought to ask for," said Marwan Mattar, VP of AI at Sigma. "What sets Sigma apart is that Sigma's AI doesn't just give you answers, it connects discovery with trusted content, vetted workbooks, and your business logic. And now, with AI-powered builders, teams can draft apps and build dashboards in minutes, refining the last mile to fit their exact needs. With MCP extensibility, we're also opening Sigma to the broader AI ecosystem, so our capabilities can live inside enterprise AI services and, in turn, leverage external AI agents. It's about putting AI to work where your people already are, and making data exploration faster, smarter, and more connected than ever."

Building on its AI-powered build and discovery capabilities, Sigma's latest release will deliver three major enhancements later this year designed to provide actionable insights and strategic clarity across organizations:

Sigma Reveal: An interactive data exploration interface that allows users to react to data in real-time without pre-planning analysis paths. Sigma Reveal provides a consistent interface agnostic of data source, enabling users to explore by manipulating the data directly rather than through complex controls.

An interactive data exploration interface that allows users to react to data in real-time without pre-planning analysis paths. Sigma Reveal provides a consistent interface agnostic of data source, enabling users to explore by manipulating the data directly rather than through complex controls. Enterprise Reporting: With Transpose Tables , available today, you can swap rows and columns instantly. Soon, custom rows and columns will let formulas stay right alongside your data. Pixel-Perfect Reporting enables creation of everything from compliance reports to investor-ready PDFs on live data-with precise logos, pagination, and branded layouts you control. No design workarounds, no stale extracts.

With , available today, you can swap rows and columns instantly. Soon, custom rows and columns will let formulas stay right alongside your data. enables creation of everything from compliance reports to investor-ready PDFs on live data-with precise logos, pagination, and branded layouts you control. No design workarounds, no stale extracts. Data Modeling Enhancements: New features bring more trust and consistency to every analysis. Content Validation gives creators real-time awareness when changes occur in a data model-helping teams quickly spot and fix broken dashboards or models within a single interface, and understand exactly what's impacted and why. Sigma has also embedded Snowflake Semantic Views to make defined metrics-like revenue, churn, and lifetime value-consistent everywhere. Finally, an expanded dbt Core Integration will ingest dbt run artifacts, displaying run results and metadata directly on the connection table in Sigma, offering deeper visibility and consistency beyond what the current integration provides.

"With this release, we're reimagining what modern reporting looks like. Sigma brings together flexible pivots, instant drill-downs, boardroom-ready layouts, hands-free delivery, and bulletproof trust-all in a single, seamless flow," said Dillon Morrison, Sr. Director of Product Management at Sigma. "The result is reporting that's faster to build, easier to trust, and powerful enough to stand up in any executive meeting. We're cutting hours out of reporting cycles and giving teams confidence that every number is rock-solid, so they can spend less time double-checking data and more time driving the business forward."

Introducing Sigma Tenants, Data Model Code Representation (YAML), and Updates to Sigma Data Apps:

Sigma Tenants: Today, we're introducing Sigma Tenants, fully isolated workspaces for each team, designed to bring scale and control without complexity. Each tenant functions like its own mini-Sigma, with isolated workbooks, data, users, and permissions-all within a single platform. Administrators can spin up tenants programmatically via APIs, provisioning hundreds of environments in minutes while inheriting global policies automatically. Delegated Admin Controls make it easy to hand off tenant-level management to local owners without exposing the entire system. And with comprehensive Usage Audit Logs available at both the parent and tenant level, organizations gain full visibility into every action, while each tenant maintains its own governance and troubleshooting tools.

Today, we're introducing Sigma Tenants, fully isolated workspaces for each team, designed to bring scale and control without complexity. Each tenant functions like its own mini-Sigma, with isolated workbooks, data, users, and permissions-all within a single platform. Administrators can spin up tenants programmatically via APIs, provisioning hundreds of environments in minutes while inheriting global policies automatically. Delegated Admin Controls make it easy to hand off tenant-level management to local owners without exposing the entire system. And with comprehensive Usage Audit Logs available at both the parent and tenant level, organizations gain full visibility into every action, while each tenant maintains its own governance and troubleshooting tools. Data Model Code Representation (YAML): Code Representation for Data Models gives every Sigma data model a YAML representation with API endpoints behind it. This capability bridges the gap between analytics engineers and business users, ensuring both get the workflow they need. Analytics engineers can version models in Git, write tests, and deploy with confidence, while analysts continue to work in the intuitive visual interface they know and love. The result is a unified modeling workflow-bringing code-based rigor and version control together with Sigma's collaborative canvas.

Code Representation for Data Models gives every Sigma data model a YAML representation with API endpoints behind it. This capability bridges the gap between analytics engineers and business users, ensuring both get the workflow they need. Analytics engineers can version models in Git, write tests, and deploy with confidence, while analysts continue to work in the intuitive visual interface they know and love. The result is a unified modeling workflow-bringing code-based rigor and version control together with Sigma's collaborative canvas. Data Apps Enhancements: Sigma is expanding its data apps capabilities, helping teams move faster, without adding complexity, across critical processes like finance month-end, sales forecasting, and supply chain management. With new features coming soon like If/Else Action for smarter branching workflows, Update Rows for fast bulk edits, Single Row View for clear, information-rich approvals, and Notification Action for real-time alerts, Sigma empowers any business user to design and run tailored workflows directly in their live data.

"Sigma makes it easy to pave a path from analytics to apps, serving as the unified UI for your warehouse. We bring live analytics, AI, and data apps together in a single, governed workspace," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Unlike legacy BI that scatters data into silos, Sigma gives business teams a clear path to faster decisions and greater innovation. Every data journey is unique, and with these latest platform upgrades, those journeys are now more powerful than ever."

To learn more about the newest AI and data apps product advancements and features coming soon, visit the Product Launch Fall 2025 page.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to data apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation.

