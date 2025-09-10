Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Strengthens IP Portfolio with Issuance of Two Breakthrough Patents in Raman Amplification and Coherent Optical Sources

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a pioneer in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) and advanced directed energy solutions, today announced the issuance of two critical patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that significantly advance the state-of-the-art in laser-driven optical amplification and tunable, multi-wavelength light sources.

U.S. Patent No. 12,362,531 titled "Resonating Optical Amplifier with Shared Raman Gain Cavity" introduces a novel architecture that co-locates a Raman amplifier within a laser pump cavity-maximizing energy transfer, brightness, and amplification efficiency by capturing and reusing residual pump energy that is typically wasted in conventional systems.

"This invention enables a unique flexibility in wavelength selection and an increased efficiency in the generation of high-brightness, ultrashort laser pulses," said Dr. Stephen McCahon, Chief Science Officer of Applied Energetics. "By embedding the Raman amplifier directly into the pump cavity, we can finely tailor the pulse characteristics for specific applications, while extracting far more usable output energy from the same pump energy."

U.S. Patent No. 12,413,039 titled "Multiple Coherent Wavelength Optical Sources via Raman Amplification" describes a tunable system that uses a supercontinuum master oscillator to seed Raman amplifiers driven by quantum cascade laser pumps-producing multiple selectable, high-brightness coherent wavelengths from a compact, scalable architecture.

"This is a fundamental leap in our ability to produce coherent light at exotic wavelengths using fiber-based Raman systems," said McCahon. "It opens the door to advanced sensing, spectroscopy, and long-wave infrared directed energy capabilities that were previously infeasible with legacy approaches."

Together, these patents expand Applied Energetics' growing portfolio of foundational technologies that underpin the company's Pulsed Lethality for Air Defense - Low Altitude (PLAID-L) platform, as well as future airborne, maritime, and space-based directed energy solutions.

Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics, added, "These patents represent the kind of deep-physics innovation that sets Applied Energetics apart. As we rapidly mature our technologies for national security and commercial applications, our robust IP portfolio ensures we can protect, scale, and deploy these breakthroughs with confidence."

Applied Energetics continues to lead in the development of compact, agile, and high-impact directed energy systems that can defeat threats in sensor-saturated, fast-evolving battle environments with precision and minimal collateral effects.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 27 patents and 5 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

