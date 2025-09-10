Peraso Inc.: Peraso and WeLink Partner to Bring Fiber-Class Wireless Broadband to Dense Urban Communities

Collaboration brings 60GHz technology to dense urban environments, delivering multi-gigabit broadband to underserved neighborhoods

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that WeLink Communications, Inc. ("WeLink") has selected Peraso's mmWave technology to accelerate WeLink's deployment of high-speed broadband across dense urban areas in the U.S. WeLink will use Peraso's advanced 60 GHz technology to power its leading edge, mesh-based fixed-wireless access ("FWA") architecture and deliver up to multi-gigabit connectivity to businesses and consumers.

"The deployments by WeLink highlight the growing demand for 60 GHz solutions in dense urban environments," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "By enabling 2 Gbps links that rival fiber performance, our technology is enabling the delivery of affordable, reliable broadband where it's needed most. Together with WeLink, we're not just expanding access to high-speed internet; we're helping to bridge the digital divide in communities that have historically been underserved."

WeLink is currently providing FWA broadband service into three major U.S metropolitan markets with plans for continued expansion into additional markets. Its innovative mesh architecture provides robust reliability and scalability in challenging environments where fiber may not be feasible or cost-effective. WeLink's deployments underscore the transformative potential and versatility of mmWave as an affordable solution, while also highlighting the proven performance of Peraso's technology.

"At WeLink, our mission is to bring fiber-class broadband to communities that have traditionally been left behind," said Dennis O'Connell, CEO of WeLink. "By leveraging Peraso's 60 GHz technology within our unique mesh architecture, we can deliver reliable multi-gigabit speeds to dense urban neighborhoods at a fraction of the cost and implementation time of fiber. WeLink is committed to expanding digital equity and reimagining what broadband infrastructure can look like in the future, and Peraso is a key partner to these efforts given its leadership in mmWave technology."

Compared to traditional fiber deployments that often require costly trenching and long construction timelines, Peraso's 60 GHz technology offers significant benefits, including lower cost, faster deployment times and reduced maintenance requirements. Together, Peraso and WeLink are setting a new benchmark for how broadband infrastructure can be deployed quickly and efficiently to serve diverse communities around the world.

For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customer, WeLink, and anticipated use of the products of Peraso by service providers, including WeLink, and equipment providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the use of Peraso's products by WeLink; the performance of WeLink's FWA networks; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company's ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company's customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Ron Glibbery

CEO

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-and-welink-partner-to-bring-fiber-class-wireless-broadband-1071084