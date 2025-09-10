Alerts: Employee Dedication Drives Progress Toward Animals, People and Planet Goals in Aurora Organic Dairy's 2025 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Alerts

Aurora Organic Dairy, a leading producer and processor of organic dairy products, provides an update on its sustainability progress over the last three years in its 2025 Sustainability Report.



Highlights include:

Aurora Organic Dairy integrated the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures into its sustainability reporting.

In 2023, the company's farms implemented an organic feed additive to reduce enteric methane emissions from its dairy cows. 1

Aurora Organic Dairy has completed its fourth year of regenerative land management practices at its dairy farms to increase carbon sequestration and build healthier soils.

The company continues to prioritize employee engagement and earned Top Workplace recognition in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since 2020, the company has consistently achieved its goal to offset 100% of its energy emissions 2 through support of carbon reduction and renewable energy projects, a claim independently verified by a third party.

In 2024, the company installed its third solar array project at its organic dairy farm in Dublin, TX. The system is expected to generate electricity equivalent to nearly 25% of the electricity consumed at the site's batch milking robotic parlor.

"We take a holistic, nature-based approach to agriculture. We know that milk quality is a result of many thoughtful choices-from organic and regenerative pasture management to organic feed, animal care and workplace safety," said Dr. Juan Velez, Chief Agricultural Officer. "Each step reflects our commitments to our Animals, People and Planet."

Across its operations, Aurora Organic Dairy functions as an interconnected system where each piece contributes to milk quality and works to support the health of animals, people and the planet.

"Our mission to deliver organic dairy integrity, from cow to carton, to everyone, everywhere is only possible because of the people who bring it to life each day. The employees of Aurora Organic Dairy sustain an industry-leading supply chain with admirable dedication," said Scott McGinty, Chief Executive Officer.

Grounded in its mission and in pursuit of its vision to be the best value-added milk supplier in America, the company continues to operate with a long-term purpose-advancing sustainability and driving creativity across every aspect of its business. Guided by its values, the 2025 Sustainability Report provides a transparent update on progress toward the company's Animals, People and Planet goals.

1Wenner, B.A., et al. "Evaluation of methane mitigation by organic feed additives in dual-flow continuous culture." JDS Communications, vol. 6, no. 3, May 2025, pp. 318-323, https://doi.org/10.3168/jdsc.2024-0673.

2Energy emissions offset at company-owned locations and raw milk transport to company-owned processing plants.

ABOUT AURORA ORGANIC DAIRY

Aurora Organic Dairy is a leading producer and processor of store-brand organic dairy products for U.S. retailers. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Aurora Organic Dairy's herd grazes on more than 17,000 acres of organic pasture across its company-owned dairy farms in Colorado and Texas. It also operates organic dairy processing plants in Platteville, Colorado, and Columbia, Missouri. Through the purchase of organic feed, bedding and other commodities for its animals, the company supports an estimated 75,000 acres of organic farmland operated by approximately 75 independent farmers. Organic agriculture, animal care and environmentally conscious production are the cornerstones of Aurora Organic Dairy's business. Each of its company-owned farms are dual-certified organic by USDA National Organic Program accredited certifiers and Animal Welfare, Worker Care and Environmental certified by Validus, a leading independent auditor. Aurora Organic Dairy oversees organic standards from cow to carton. It monitors the entire product lifecycle, to promote quality from its farms to its processing facilities. For more information, visit www.auroraorganic.com.

