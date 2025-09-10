Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 8, 2025, the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation") will be effected on September 12, 2025. The Consolidation is being completed in order to align Versamet's share price with the minimum listing requirements of the NYSE American, consistent with the Company's previously announced U.S. listing plans. Versamet's post-Consolidation common shares will be posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading on September 12, 2025 under the current symbol "VMET" and new CUSIP number 92528V200.

The 466,836,693 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation shall be consolidated to approximately 93,367,339 common shares. All fractional shares that would otherwise be received by a shareholder as a result of the Consolidation shall be rounded to the nearest whole number. All stock options and restricted share units will be proportionately adjusted based on the Consolidation ratio.

Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates or DRS Statements will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward their pre-Consolidation common share certificates or DRS Statements to Versamet's transfer agent, TSX Trust, for exchange for new share certificates or DRS Statements representing common shares on a post-Consolidation basis.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging precious metals royalty & streaming investment focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

