Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 14:42 Uhr
Avatr Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd: Multiple Star Models Lead the Way, AVATR Shines with "New Luxury" at 2025 Munich Auto Show (IAA)

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVATR made a high-profile appearance at the 2025 Munich Auto Show (IAA), showcasing multiple star models while simultaneously debuting at Munich's landmark Königsplatz. By creating an innovative "indoor + outdoor" dual-scenario immersive experience, the brand offered global audiences a richer and more engaging way to connect with its vision of "New Luxury."

Multiple Star Models Lead the Way, AVATR Shines with

During the event, the world's first Emotive Intelligent (EI) vision car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA, designed by Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh, captivated European visitors with its debut appearance. Alongside it, the limited-edition AVATR 012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, the Urban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06 also took center stage, systematically demonstrating AVATR's latest explorations in original design and intelligent technology.

Multiple Star Models Lead the Way, AVATR Shines with

The AVATR 07, positioned as the Urban Luxury SUV, seamlessly blends spacious comfort with emotional warmth. It has been honored with the 2025 German iF Design Award and the U.S. IDA International Design Gold Award, drawing large crowds of visitors. The AVATR 06, as the Luxury Sports Sedan, impressed audiences with its low-slung profile and sculpted contours, becoming a highlight of the show. The exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition showcased its luxurious character through a refined combination of Obsidian Black and Noble Gray, featuring a full, glossy finish inspired by the grandeur of the Royal Opera House, making it another focal point of the exhibition. Meanwhile, the limited-edition AVATR 012, co-created with Kim Jones and Nader Faghihzadeh, captivated attention with its liquid-silver sculptural silhouette and interior inspired by architectural aesthetics.

Backed by this New Luxury product lineup, AVATR has already earned the trust of nearly 190,000 owners and received positive feedback in markets such as Thailand, the UAE, and Singapore. In 2025, the company plans to enter over 50 countries and regions worldwide, establishing a network of over 160 channels. As a representative of original and intelligent new luxury electric vehicles, AVATR is advancing with a Born Global mindset toward its vision of becoming a leading international name in the realm of new luxury intelligent electric vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769902/Multiple_Star_Models_Lead_Way_AVATR_Shines_New_Luxury_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769903/Multiple_Star_Models_Lead_Way_AVATR_Shines_New_Luxury_2025_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiple-star-models-lead-the-way-avatr-shines-with-new-luxury-at-2025-munich-auto-show-iaa-302552522.html

