Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 14:54 Uhr
YFORE Shows up with Comprehensive Digital Mirrors at IAA Mobility 2025, Redefining Visual Safety

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE, a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier, unveiled its full suite of digital mirror solutions at IAA Mobility 2025. The showcase includes a range of interior digital mirrors and side digital mirrors alongside anti-dimming rearview mirrors, all designed to enhance driving visibility and safety in the era of smart mobility.

Diverse Interior Mirrors for All Vehicle Segments

At IAA Mobility 2025, YFORE showcased four cutting-edge interior digital mirrors - the RPM, EC, LC, and the latest - Gen.5 Digital Mirror. Each product features a slim, low-profile design with ultra-narrow bezels that enhance the interior's technological aesthetic, while leveraging distinct optical and anti-dimming technologies to cater to various lighting conditions and application requirements. Featuring ultra-wide vision, low latency, and all-weather clarity through streaming technology, the mirrors deliver superior comfort and safety for passengers.

High-Definition Exterior Digital Mirror: Revolutionizing Visibility and Safety

The highlight of YFORE's side mirror solutions at IAA is the MiniLED side digital mirror. It delivers display quality comparable to premium consumer electronics, and features intelligent viewing-angle assistance that automatically adjusts during reversing and turning maneuvers-lowering the perspective for parking and widening the field of view for corners. Equipped with high-resolution, contamination detection, and automatic heating, it ensures reliable performance in rain or snow, significantly enhancing safety and usability under extreme conditions.

Proven R&D heritage and Quality Assurance

As China's leading supplier of digital mirrors, YFORE has cooperated with 15+ OEMs across 60+ models, maintaining the No. 1 market share in Category I CMS for eight consecutive years (data source: shujubang.com). This success stems from years of R&D dedication and an uncompromising pursuit of quality control. Contributing to the development of multiple industry technical standards and overcoming critical industry challenges, YFORE has obtained ECE R46 certification and holds 37 core patents.

To ensure product reliability and consistency, YFORE has established a proprietary laboratory compliant with ECE R46, ISO16505, GB15084-2022, and QC/T 1128 standards, alongside multiple automated production lines. This infrastructure guarantees rigorous quality control from development to manufacturing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yfore-shows-up-with-comprehensive-digital-mirrors-at-iaa-mobility-2025-redefining-visual-safety-302552549.html

