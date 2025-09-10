Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YFORE Debuts Next-Gen Digital Car Key System at IAA Mobility 2025, Redefining Intelligent Access

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA Mobility 2025, YFORE unveiled its next-generation digital key solution, integrating UWB, BLE Channel Sounding, Nearlink, and NFC technologies. This end-to-end system features self-developed mobile and watch SDKs, vehicle terminals, and cloud services, delivering an accurate, safe, and seamless access experience for global automakers.

Precision: Welcome System and Hands-Free Access

Based on the precise ranging and positioning capabilities of UWB and BLE Channel Sounding, YFORE's digital car key solution allows owners to experience the charm of technology, just like AITO M9, the vehicle can start locating the user from 30 meters away, initiate the welcome function at 8 meters, and automatically unlock at 2 meters, offering a truly seamless, hands-free access experience.

Security: Relay Attack Prevention Against Evolving Cyber Threats

In response to increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity challenges, YFORE implements multi-layered safeguards based on UWB/BLE ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology. The system actively combats relay attacks and signal hijacking attempts, ensuring end-to-end security from exterior access to in-cabin protection.

Flexibility: Your Device, Your Choice

YFORE's digital car key system offers full compatibility across smartphones (iOS/Android), smartwatches, NFC cards, and traditional key fobs, empowering users to choose their preferred access methods for any scenario. With full certification for CCC, ICCOA, and ICCE standards, users can store NFC cards in wallet applications on iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo devices, allowing their phones to function as car keys, even when the battery is low, ensuring a consistent experience across mobile ecosystems.

UWB Innovation: Beyond Digital Key

By reusing UWB modules of digital keys, YFORE unlocks extended functionalities that maximize hardware value:

  1. UWB Kick Sensor: Enables hands-free opening and closing of the tailgate by a simple kick, along with anti-false-trigger algorithms.
  2. UWB Child Presence Detection (CPD): By checking the chest movements, accurately detects if there are people or pets left after the car is locked.

Proven Reliability: 2.5 Million Digital Keys Delivered

As a leading Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier in China, YFORE is committed to being a trusted partner for intelligent vehicle clients with

  • 20+ local/global OEM partners served
  • 2.5 million+ units deployed
  • No.1 market share in new EV startup segment in China

YFORE, an active contributor to key standardization bodies (CCC, ICCE, ICCOA, FIRA, Sparklink)-pioneered mass production of NearLink digital keys in 2024. By launching 12 months ahead of competitors, YFORE delivers OEM ready solutions for next-gen platforms, showcasing its role in shaping the automotive ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yfore-debuts-next-gen-digital-car-key-system-at-iaa-mobility-2025-redefining-intelligent-access-302552561.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.