YFORE Debuts Next-Gen Digital Car Key System at IAA Mobility 2025, Redefining Intelligent Access

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA Mobility 2025, YFORE unveiled its next-generation digital key solution, integrating UWB, BLE Channel Sounding, Nearlink, and NFC technologies. This end-to-end system features self-developed mobile and watch SDKs, vehicle terminals, and cloud services, delivering an accurate, safe, and seamless access experience for global automakers.

Precision: Welcome System and Hands-Free Access

Based on the precise ranging and positioning capabilities of UWB and BLE Channel Sounding, YFORE's digital car key solution allows owners to experience the charm of technology, just like AITO M9, the vehicle can start locating the user from 30 meters away, initiate the welcome function at 8 meters, and automatically unlock at 2 meters, offering a truly seamless, hands-free access experience.

Security: Relay Attack Prevention Against Evolving Cyber Threats

In response to increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity challenges, YFORE implements multi-layered safeguards based on UWB/BLE ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology. The system actively combats relay attacks and signal hijacking attempts, ensuring end-to-end security from exterior access to in-cabin protection.

Flexibility: Your Device, Your Choice

YFORE's digital car key system offers full compatibility across smartphones (iOS/Android), smartwatches, NFC cards, and traditional key fobs, empowering users to choose their preferred access methods for any scenario. With full certification for CCC, ICCOA, and ICCE standards, users can store NFC cards in wallet applications on iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo devices, allowing their phones to function as car keys, even when the battery is low, ensuring a consistent experience across mobile ecosystems.

UWB Innovation: Beyond Digital Key

By reusing UWB modules of digital keys, YFORE unlocks extended functionalities that maximize hardware value:

UWB Kick Sensor: Enables hands-free opening and closing of the tailgate by a simple kick, along with anti-false-trigger algorithms. UWB Child Presence Detection (CPD): By checking the chest movements, accurately detects if there are people or pets left after the car is locked.

Proven Reliability: 2.5 Million Digital Keys Delivered

As a leading Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier in China, YFORE is committed to being a trusted partner for intelligent vehicle clients with

20+ local/global OEM partners served

2.5 million+ units deployed

No.1 market share in new EV startup segment in China

YFORE, an active contributor to key standardization bodies (CCC, ICCE, ICCOA, FIRA, Sparklink)-pioneered mass production of NearLink digital keys in 2024. By launching 12 months ahead of competitors, YFORE delivers OEM ready solutions for next-gen platforms, showcasing its role in shaping the automotive ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yfore-debuts-next-gen-digital-car-key-system-at-iaa-mobility-2025-redefining-intelligent-access-302552561.html