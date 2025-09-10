Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YFORE Debuts the All New Wireless Charging Products: Efficient Power Supply for Multiple Uses

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 9 to 12, 2025, YFORE made its debut at IAA MOBILITY 2025, showcasing the all new magnetic and supercharging technologies. YFORE's wireless chargers fully support the latest Qi 2.2, and Qi 1.3 protocols, ensuring compatibility for various devices. Supporting mainstream power modes of MPP 25W, 15W, and EPP 15W, it meets the needs for magnetic and fast charging. Furthermore, private protocols boost power to 50W, significantly reducing charging times and saving users valuable waiting time.

On the safety front, the devices are equipped with multiple protective mechanisms, including FOD foreign object detection, OVP over-voltage protection, OCP over-current protection, and OTP over-temperature protection, effectively ensuring the safety of both devices and users. In terms of system compatibility, optional Autosar or Autosar network management functions can be integrated, easily fitting into various application scenarios.

Moreover, YFORE's wireless charger integrates the NFC function. With a lot of experience in getting NFC Forum certifications, it can do even more things. It works with many devices like smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart key fobs. This truly makes it a "one charger for many uses" product. It gives users a convenient, efficient, and safe wireless charging experience and leads the industry's technological upgrade trend.

About YFORE

YFORE is a leading automotive electronics Tier 1 supplier focusing on four core areas: Intelligent Access, Intelligent Cockpit, Smart Mirror, Intelligent Mechatronics. Established in 2002, YFORE has expanded global presence with R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, the USA, Germany, and the Netherlands. It has collaborated with over 30 OEMs, maintaining the No. 1 market share in Category I CMS for eight consecutive years and the No.1 market share in China's EV startup segment(data source: shujubang. com).

In the future, YFORE will continue to focus on technological innovation, improving products and solutions to meet international standards, providing high-quality localized services for global partners, and contributing to industry development, enriching enjoyable mobility for users worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yfore-debuts-the-all-new-wireless-charging-products-efficient-power-supply-for-multiple-uses-302552567.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.