Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Epomaker Inc.: The Epomaker Galaxy68: Where Legacy Meets Innovation

With its gasket design and five-layer sound dampening, the Epomaker Galaxy68 delivers a smooth and plush typing feel while ensuring a crisp, creamy sound resonates within its premium aluminum case.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / As one of Epomaker's most popular keyboard series, the Galaxy series has always been a favorite among users. To meet the diverse needs of users who prefer different layouts, Epomaker has launched the all-new Galaxy68.

Classic Design with Fresh Highlights
The Epomaker Galaxy68 retains the best elements of the Galaxy series while introducing exciting new features. This 67-key gaming keyboard is equipped with durable PBT keycaps and a sleek metal knob, all housed in a robust yet stylish 1.25kg powder-coated aluminum shell. The keyboard boasts south-facing LED backlighting, ensuring each key is brightly illuminated, while the unique logo lighting adds a personalized touch. The Epomaker Galaxy68 continues the iconic design of the series, infusing it with fresh and modern upgrades.

Smooth Typing and Creamy Sound
The Epomaker Galaxy68 offers an exceptional typing experience thanks to its innovative gasket-mounted design and five-layer sound-dampening structure. Pre-lubed linear switches combined with expertly tuned plate-mounted stabilizers create an incredibly smooth feel, elevating every keystroke. The gasket design uses a soft pad to separate the PCB from the case, delivering a softer key impact. Additionally, the flex cut design on the PCB and plate enhances the keyboard's flexibility. The five-layer advanced dampening produces deep, creamy sounds with each press, immersing you in a rich and satisfying acoustic experience.

Unmatched Customization Experience
Building on the success of the Galaxy100, the Epomaker Galaxy68 offers unparalleled customization options. With the powerful QMK, you can easily create complex gaming macros or program shortcuts for your most-used software. For on-the-fly layout adjustments, VIA's intuitive web interface allows for real-time configuration. Remap keys, real-time configuration, and explore custom features without needing to download additional software. Tailor the keyboard to fit your gaming style and workflow seamlessly.

Long-lasting Wireless Power
This keyboard is powered by dual 3000mAh batteries, providing exceptional battery life. Whether in Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless mode, a full charge offers weeks of usage or hours of continuous gaming with vibrant backlighting at full brightness, ensuring you stay powered through intense gaming sessions.

Price and Availability
The Epomaker Galaxy68 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is currently on sale for just $99.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit
Epomaker Official Website
Epomaker Amazon Store
Epomaker AliExpress Store

About us
Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

Contact Information

Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-epomaker-galaxy68-where-legacy-meets-innovation-1068117

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.