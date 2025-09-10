Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Virtual Hybrid Home Care Model Poised to Open 50% More Market Share for Private Duty Home Care Agencies

Making Home Care Affordable for Middle America

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Private Duty Home Care providers are on the verge of a breakthrough with the launch of the Virtual Hybrid Home Care Model, powered by Addison Care. By combining 24/7 virtual care technologies with an optimized cadence of live visits, agencies can now profitably serve Middle America - dramatically expanding their addressable market from the current 5% of households who can afford traditional hourly care, to over 50% of the U.S. population.

The Problem

For years, private duty home care has struggled with:

High caregiver turnover (55%-75% annually).

Recruiting and retention challenges due to workforce shortages and poaching.

Unsustainable economics : sending caregivers for less than 4-hour minimums is unprofitable.

A limited market: only 5% of Americans can afford $2,000-$3,000 per month for 20 hours per week of live care.

Meanwhile, 76.4% of U.S. adults (over 194 million people) live with chronic conditions, and 93% of older adults are managing one or more. Families and 63 million unpaid caregivers are desperate for affordable solutions that reduce stress, improve outcomes, and support aging in place.

The Solution: Addison-Powered Virtual Hybrid Care

Addison Care provides an affordable, scalable, and highly effective solution for clients, families, and providers alike. For $249-$500/month - a fraction of traditional care costs - clients receive:

24/7 Addison Care AI Virtual Caregiver providing continuous support.

Active coordination between the client, family, and caregiver agency for seamless communication and decision-making.

24/7 physician on-demand access.

Two bi-weekly TeleCare wellness calls (20 minutes each) to check symptoms, side effects, and overall health status, with warm transfers to family, doctors, or EMS if needed.

24/7 emergency response and GPS wearable with automatic fall detection.

Vitals monitoring with medication and survey reminders, managed by a nurse-configured care plan.

Passive AI WiFi monitoring (bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area) for early detection of changes in activity, mobility, and health trends.

Interactive health engagement : reminders for medication and vitals, guided physical therapy and fitness, cognitive games for focus, memory, and motor skills.

Daily living support: cues for small but important tasks-watering plants, taking out trash, remembering appointments.

Together, these features provide continuous, compassionate care and monitoring that improves treatment adherence (non-adherence accounts for 50% of treatment failures), empowers earlier interventions, reduces costly setbacks, and extends quality lifespans.

Strategic Benefits for Providers

The Virtual Hybrid Care Model is more than technology - it's a scalable economic framework that pairs Addison's 24/7 "heavy lifting" with a reduced cadence of higher-value in-person visits. This approach - coined the "Addison Hybrid Interval Care Model" delivers stability, efficiency, and expanded market opportunity:

Expands market share to serve over 50% of U.S. households, including middle-income families.

Unlocks new referral streams by capturing leads previously lost (30:1 ratio of "monitoring needed" vs. "ready for live care").

Balances affordability with quality : Addison provides the baseline of 24/7 care at $249/month, while families may choose upgraded $500/month packages that include several live visits priced at $75-$100 each. This combination makes home care scalable, profitable, and widely accessible.

Simplifies caregiver management by reducing the demand for constant staffing, allowing agencies to deploy caregivers for planned, higher-margin visits rather than unsustainable short shifts.

Builds long-term client pipelines by engaging patients earlier in their care journey and retaining them as they progress to higher levels of support.

Elevates brand visibility with a new model that combines compassion, technology, and affordability.

Quote from CEO Anthony Dohrmann

"Private Duty Home Care has been trapped serving a thin slice of the market. Addison Care changes that. With Virtual Hybrid Care, agencies can now reach Middle America with affordable, 24/7 solutions that improve outcomes, reduce stress for families, and create stability for providers. This isn't just an incremental step, it's the transformation of home care into a scalable, sustainable, and compassionate industry model."

- Anthony Dohrmann, Founder & CEO, Electronic Caregiver

About Addison Care & Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM, is a leading innovator in virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and chronic care management solutions. Its flagship product, Addison Care, delivers 24/7 AI-driven health support, TeleCare, and emergency response, enabling families to age in place affordably and providers to expand access to care while strengthening their business models.

