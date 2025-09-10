Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Virtual Hybrid Home Care Model Poised to Open 50% More Market Share for Private Duty Home Care Agencies

Making Home Care Affordable for Middle America

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Private Duty Home Care providers are on the verge of a breakthrough with the launch of the Virtual Hybrid Home Care Model, powered by Addison Care. By combining 24/7 virtual care technologies with an optimized cadence of live visits, agencies can now profitably serve Middle America - dramatically expanding their addressable market from the current 5% of households who can afford traditional hourly care, to over 50% of the U.S. population.

The Problem

For years, private duty home care has struggled with:

  • High caregiver turnover (55%-75% annually).

  • Recruiting and retention challenges due to workforce shortages and poaching.

  • Unsustainable economics: sending caregivers for less than 4-hour minimums is unprofitable.

  • A limited market: only 5% of Americans can afford $2,000-$3,000 per month for 20 hours per week of live care.

Meanwhile, 76.4% of U.S. adults (over 194 million people) live with chronic conditions, and 93% of older adults are managing one or more. Families and 63 million unpaid caregivers are desperate for affordable solutions that reduce stress, improve outcomes, and support aging in place.

Senior and Caregiver with Addison Tablet in background

The Solution: Addison-Powered Virtual Hybrid Care

Addison Care provides an affordable, scalable, and highly effective solution for clients, families, and providers alike. For $249-$500/month - a fraction of traditional care costs - clients receive:

  • 24/7 Addison Care AI Virtual Caregiver providing continuous support.

  • Active coordination between the client, family, and caregiver agency for seamless communication and decision-making.

  • 24/7 physician on-demand access.

  • Two bi-weekly TeleCare wellness calls (20 minutes each) to check symptoms, side effects, and overall health status, with warm transfers to family, doctors, or EMS if needed.

  • 24/7 emergency response and GPS wearable with automatic fall detection.

  • Vitals monitoring with medication and survey reminders, managed by a nurse-configured care plan.

  • Passive AI WiFi monitoring (bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area) for early detection of changes in activity, mobility, and health trends.

  • Interactive health engagement: reminders for medication and vitals, guided physical therapy and fitness, cognitive games for focus, memory, and motor skills.

  • Daily living support: cues for small but important tasks-watering plants, taking out trash, remembering appointments.

Together, these features provide continuous, compassionate care and monitoring that improves treatment adherence (non-adherence accounts for 50% of treatment failures), empowers earlier interventions, reduces costly setbacks, and extends quality lifespans.

Strategic Benefits for Providers

The Virtual Hybrid Care Model is more than technology - it's a scalable economic framework that pairs Addison's 24/7 "heavy lifting" with a reduced cadence of higher-value in-person visits. This approach - coined the "Addison Hybrid Interval Care Model" delivers stability, efficiency, and expanded market opportunity:

  • Expands market share to serve over 50% of U.S. households, including middle-income families.

  • Unlocks new referral streams by capturing leads previously lost (30:1 ratio of "monitoring needed" vs. "ready for live care").

  • Balances affordability with quality: Addison provides the baseline of 24/7 care at $249/month, while families may choose upgraded $500/month packages that include several live visits priced at $75-$100 each. This combination makes home care scalable, profitable, and widely accessible.

  • Simplifies caregiver management by reducing the demand for constant staffing, allowing agencies to deploy caregivers for planned, higher-margin visits rather than unsustainable short shifts.

  • Builds long-term client pipelines by engaging patients earlier in their care journey and retaining them as they progress to higher levels of support.

  • Elevates brand visibility with a new model that combines compassion, technology, and affordability.

Quote from CEO Anthony Dohrmann

"Private Duty Home Care has been trapped serving a thin slice of the market. Addison Care changes that. With Virtual Hybrid Care, agencies can now reach Middle America with affordable, 24/7 solutions that improve outcomes, reduce stress for families, and create stability for providers. This isn't just an incremental step, it's the transformation of home care into a scalable, sustainable, and compassionate industry model."
- Anthony Dohrmann, Founder & CEO, Electronic Caregiver

About Addison Care & Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM, is a leading innovator in virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and chronic care management solutions. Its flagship product, Addison Care, delivers 24/7 AI-driven health support, TeleCare, and emergency response, enabling families to age in place affordably and providers to expand access to care while strengthening their business models.

Media Contact:
Travis Luevano
Director, Digital Marketing
media@ecg-hq.com
(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/virtual-hybrid-home-care-model-poised-to-open-50-more-market-share-fo-1069461

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
