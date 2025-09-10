Omega Point Research, Inc.: Omega Point Launches First-of-Its-Kind Integration With Databricks as Institutional Investors Face New Era of Market Volatility

Groundbreaking platform democratizes data-driven investing capabilities previously available only to elite quantitative funds

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Omega Point believes that Institutional investors are entering a new era of volatility-and most aren't prepared. As global trade realigns and AI shockwaves ripple through every sector, a new breed of investing is taking hold: thematic, data-driven, and fast-moving. Recent data support this shift toward sustained market turbulence. According to the IMF , global GDP growth volatility has increased 60% compared to the 2010s average, driven largely by policy divergence, energy supply shocks, and geopolitical tension. McKinsey has also reported a sharp rise in supply chain risk, with 80% of global executives expecting more frequent disruptions.

These forces are not cyclical - they're structural. And they're reshaping how portfolios must be built and managed.

The World Has Changed, So Must the Way We Invest

Global trade is being refactored. AI is disrupting entire sectors. Energy policy, geopolitics, supply chains - these aren't footnotes anymore. They're the driving forces behind market volatility and alpha opportunity.

Themes emerge fast. Most investors can't keep up because they lack the infrastructure to translate those into action. That's not just inconvenient, it's a structural vulnerability.

Responding to Change: Omega Point x Databricks

Omega Point, the investment intelligence platform built by Two Sigma veteran Omer Cedar, today announced its industry-first integration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This groundbreaking collaboration connects Databricks' powerful data platform with Omega Point's investment intelligence platform-creating an end-to-end investment workflow from data warehousing to strategy execution, all with enterprise-grade security for banks, asset managers, pensions, and hedge funds.

"This integration replaced the need for us to build a platform internally-I've done that before and do not want to have to do it ever again," said Nan Xiao, CTO of Greenland Capital Management LP.

Here's why it matters:

Themes are data-intensive: From alternative datasets to custom factor models, integrating them requires cloud-scale processing and modeling.

Building in-house is out of reach: Only firms like Two Sigma or Bridgewater have had the resources to build these platforms-until now.

"As the data landscape evolves, investment teams need more than spreadsheets-they need a powerful, unified solution that can handle the scale and complexity of modern financial markets," said Antoine Amend, Global Head of Financial Service Ecosystems at Databricks. "Our partnership with Omega Point finally levels the playing field, enabling every asset manager to harness cloud-scale analytics and turn raw data into actionable investment strategies with confidence and security." said Antoine Amend.

This is the first time investment teams without $50M+ engineering budgets can act on themes with the precision of top-tier quant shops.

Omega Point Offerings Through the Databricks Integration:

Seamless connection of data pipelines with advanced portfolio construction and risk analytics tools

Real-time evaluation of exposures and risk factors with enterprise-grade security

Unified workflow solutions that bridge the gap between data science, risk, and portfolio teams

Full-data lineage and governance across the investment lifecycle

Real Institutional Impact

The integration is already in use by leading global allocators, which use the joint infrastructure to integrate themes into their risk and portfolio processes.

"We're excited to integrate with Databricks and deliver a powerful, end-to-end solution for today's data-driven investors," said Omer Cedar. "Our solution expands the reach of data-driven investment strategies and empowers financial institutions to turn their data into a true competitive advantage in an increasingly volatile world."

Antoine Amend, Global Head of Financial Service Ecosystems, Databricks, added: "Our partnership with Omega Point is a clear signal of what's possible when investment teams are empowered with modern data infrastructure. Together, we're making advanced, thematic investment workflows scalable, secure, and accessible to a broader class of institutions."

Why This Matters Now

Financial markets are entering a new regime. Old signals are breaking down. New ones are thematic, transient, and hard to quantify. This integrated solution is already delivering value to institutional investors by accelerating data-to-alpha conversion, eliminating silos and costs, scaling with confidence, and maintaining governance.

Most investors are unprepared. Without a new tech stack, they'll be too slow to act-or miss the signal. Omega Point and Databricks are making this transformation accessible, reshaping the investment tech stack for a new era.

Learn more about the Omega Point integration with Databricks - How To Build Data-Driven Alpha Generating Portfolios article.

