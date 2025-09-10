Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
Sendero Consulting Named to Fortune Media and Great Place to Work's 2025 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List
10.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Sendero Consulting Named to Fortune Media and Great Place to Work's 2025 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, has been selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of this year's 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services.

Sendero named to the 2025 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Sendero named to the 2025 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of anonymous survey responses from nearly 149,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

"As Senderoans, how we operate is just as important as the results we deliver," said Sendero CPO Melody Mattox. "To that end, we have intentionally built a company culture where individuals are valued for their unique contributions and empowered to grow in their careers, enabling all of us to show up to work in more meaningful ways. Because this award is based on employee feedback, it's an important proof point that the investments we make in our people continue to matter."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues."

In the past year, Sendero has been recognized by USA TODAY and Top Workplaces, certified by Great Place To Work, and named to the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list. Sendero's award-winning culture is the result of the company's dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

About Sendero
Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

Contact Information

Lauren Wells
Marketing Senior Manager
press@senderoconsulting.com
(972) 388-5806

.

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sendero-consulting-named-to-fortune-media-and-great-place-to-wor-1070910

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
