CONQUERing Unveils Its Creative Force Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Debut

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Following the buzz of its upcoming debut in Flying Solo's Ones to Watch runway show at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing - the award-winning jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs - today shines a spotlight on the six creative minds behind its first international runway collection.

The Creative Team Behind CONQUERing's Paris Fashion Week Debut

Six CONQUERing creative team members stand against a light gray background, dressed in coordinated black outfits, smiling confidently as a group.

Handpicked from within the brand's own growing team, this diverse group of innovators has fused styling, product design, and brand storytelling to craft eight transformative looks that will define CONQUERing's Paris debut.

Meet the Creative Team:

Tammy Nelson, Founder & CEO - The fearless leader and visionary, Tammy is steering the overall creative concept and product strategy. Her background in executive marketing and her mission to empower millions through jewelry anchor the collection in meaning and intention.

Jake Nelson, Co-Creator & Head of Product Design - Known as the brand's "Product Development Daredevil," Jake is overseeing new product readiness for the runway, blending functionality with Paris-worthy design. His focus ensures every piece is runway-ready and true to CONQUERing's ethos.

Hallie Montague, Head of Marketing & Partnerships - With more than 20 years of global brand-building experience, Hallie is the storyteller of the group. She ensures every detail - from runway messaging to brand identity - communicates empowerment, creativity, and connection.

Alex White, Social Media Specialist & Stylist - A lifelong dancer, Alex brings her creative energy and eye for performance to the runway. She styled three of the eight looks and ensures each one highlights CONQUERing's interchangeable jewelry while staying true to the show's story.

Via Nelson, Fashion Design Student & Stylist - A stylist and jewelry designer in her own right, Via is shaping three runway looks - including the show's grand finale piece, embellished with hundreds of CONQUERing elements. Her perspective as a rising designer infuses the collection with fresh vision.

Caleb Jerome, Graphic Designer & Stylist - Originally from New Zealand, Caleb bridges graphic design, styling, and creative direction. He has styled two looks and produced show materials such as lookbooks and press kits, translating the team's vision into visual storytelling.

Together, this six-person creative team has crafted a collection that transcends jewelry - telling a universal story of empowerment, transformation, and self-expression. Each look is designed to invite audiences to see themselves reflected in the artistry.

"Our brand has always been about giving people the freedom to express themselves through interchangeable design," said Founder Tammy Nelson. "With this team, we're bringing that philosophy to life in Paris - every look is layered with meaning, purpose, and a touch of surprise."

The debut runway presentation will take place on October 2, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week as part of Flying Solo's Ones to Watch showcase. Editors, stylists, and industry leaders are invited to discover the unique interplay of fashion and function that defines CONQUERing.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that blend fashion and function, serving as both stylish accessories and fidget-friendly wellness tools. With more than 150,000 customers in 65 countries, the brand has cultivated a loyal community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for rapid growth three years in a row, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Discover more at myconquering.com and follow the journey to Paris on Instagram at @myconquering .

