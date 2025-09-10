Big Interview Launches PracticeAI: The Most Realistic Interview Preparation Yet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Big Interview, the leader in AI-powered job training and interview coaching, today announced the launch of PracticeAI , a breakthrough AI interview practice tool that redefines how candidates prepare for interviews.

Designed to replicate the unpredictability and pressure of real-world interviews, PracticeAI delivers a conversational, voice-to-voice experience that adapts in real time to each user's responses. By drawing on resumes and job descriptions, the tool generates tailored questions and probing follow-ups. It mirrors the priorities and style of actual hiring managers.

"With PracticeAI, we're introducing a truly new experience in interview preparation," said Alex Andrei, CEO of Big Interview. "The AI doesn't just ask pre-written questions; it listens, adapts, and challenges you the way a real interviewer would. The result is practice that feels authentic, dynamic, and deeply personalized."

A Game-Changer in Interview Preparation

Unlike traditional mock interview tools, PracticeAI evolves dynamically throughout each session. Every response prompts the AI to build deeper, context-aware questions. This pushes candidates to think on their feet and refine their storytelling.

After each practice session, users receive feedback in three critical categories:

Alignment with the role - Were answers tailored to what the company is looking for?



Clarity - Did responses come across as clear, structured, and persuasive?



Confidence - Did the candidate sound composed and in control?

"At Big Interview, our mission is to help job seekers find opportunities faster and with more confidence," said Pamela Skillings, Co-founder and Chief Coach at Big Interview. "PracticeAI gives people a safe space to build those skills. By practicing with questions that change in the moment and feedback that reflects real hiring priorities, job seekers can walk into interviews prepared for whatever comes their way."

Early Feedback from Beta Users

Initial testers describe PracticeAI as seamless, tailored, and confidence-building:

"I liked the quick responses to my answers-it made it feel seamless and like an interview with an actual person."



"Enjoyed interacting with the voice, simple user interface, relevant commentary on my answers in the moment."



"I loved that the questions were tailored to my resume and the job description."



"What I found most valuable was the level of feedback given on the answers to each question… it focused on both strengths and areas of improvement."



"As a professor, I imagine students will be conducting job interviews with AI assistants pretty regularly, sort of the way video screening interviews became standard practice in the 2010s."

Supporting Students and Job Seekers Everywhere

For colleges, universities, and workforce development agencies, PracticeAI offers a scalable, research-based solution to build career readiness at every level. By helping candidates reduce job search time and perform better in high-stakes interviews, PracticeAI supports institutions in their mission to prepare students and job seekers for meaningful employment outcomes.

"Technology is transforming how hiring happens," Skillings added. "PracticeAI ensures that learners aren't just prepared for that shift, they're ahead of it."

Availability

Institutions and workforce organizations can learn more about integrating PracticeAI into their career readiness programs by visiting www.biginterview.com/get-practice-ai .

About Big Interview:

Big Interview is an industry-leading online platform designed to help job seekers of all backgrounds build confidence and master their interview skills. Combining expert video lessons with AI-driven interview practice, Big Interview provides users with personalized feedback, real-time coaching, and tailored training for various industries and experience levels. Big Interview is used by 700+ non-profits, workforce agencies, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government organizations to help job seekers secure employment 5X faster than the national average.

