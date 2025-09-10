Voices Launches the First-Ever Character Audio Dataset for Voice AI Training

Voices announces the availability of its one-of-a-kind, ethically sourced character, high quality voice dataset, featuring over 450 distinct character types, each performed by professional voice contributors.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Voices , the world's leading voice solutions and voice data provider, today announced the release of its new character audio dataset featuring character-specific voice data, purpose-built for voice AI training.

The dataset offers a large and expressive range of voice data, featuring 19 tones, 35 emotions, and 21 paralinguistic cues across more than 450 character types, ranging from a 1920s Flapper, a Drill Sergeant, a Wise Old Wizard, and more. Developed in collaboration with trained, professional voice talent-with each contributor recording scripts in multiple characters and tones-it stands as the world's only multi-character dataset of its kind, available for AI training.

"Voice data is both scarce and in high demand. The base models powering voice AI today simply cannot deliver authentic sounding, tailored experiences. The best voice AI models will be built on curated and ethically sourced character data, which is exactly what we have launched today," says Dheeraj Jalali, Chief Technology Officer at Voices. "Voices has a long legacy of working with professional voice talent. Given that history, we are uniquely positioned to connect trained contributors with emerging AI applications, and as the industry grows, we see even more opportunities for voice talent to help meet the market demand."

Voices character datasets are delivered in a ready-to-use format, allowing researchers and developers to instantly ingest files and begin training. Each audio file is accompanied by rich metadata-tagged by character, text, tone, and emotion-and fully transcribed to train AI models at scale with more natural, nuanced results.

All audio recordings were collected using Voices' patent-pending, in-house, virtual Recording Studio. The recording process includes auto-directed sessions to ensure the highest-quality audio and authentic performances and expressions needed for advanced AI training.

Voices is committed to the ethical development of voice AI. Voices works with the best voice talent in the world, and has cultivated long-standing relationships built on trust. All data is sourced with transparent terms and conditions, providing contributing talent with control, consent, and fair compensation.

Those interested in learning more about Voices' voice data offerings can visit: https://www.voices.com/landing/character-datasets .

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI, and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft, and Cisco, have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

