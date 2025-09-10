Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex, Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Genprex, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Confer, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 2:00 PM ET

Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:

Investors can register for free using the link below: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Sponsors:

ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:

For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Genprex, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ryan-confer-president-and-chief-executive-officer-of-genprex-inc.-to-1070980