ALLCITY Network: PHLY Bolsters Eagles Coverage with Brandon Graham, Exciting Mics and New Shows

With Star Talent, Fresh Perspectives and Expanded Coverage, PHLY Cements Itself as the Number One Destination for Diehard Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / PHLY, the fastest-growing sports media platform in Philadelphia, announced today the launch of Eagles legend Brandon Graham's new weekly show " Brandon Graham Unblocked ," debuting at 11 a.m. ET. The show, co-hosted by PHLY's Bo Wulf, marks Graham's first podcast following his NFL retirement and gives fans insider access to his perspective on the team and the season ahead.

Unblocked



"Brandon Graham Unblocked" headlines PHLY's expanded Eagles lineup for 2025, underscoring the network's position as the number one destination for diehard Eagles fans. PHLY is also bringing back "Exciting Mics" for a second season, hosted by Eagles players Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship, delivering weekly episodes throughout the NFL season. After a breakout first season with more than 1.8 million views and downloads and consistent top rankings among football podcasts, the duo returns with fresh stories, on-field insight, and the chemistry fans loved.

Former Eagles star WR DeSean Jackson will also debut a new weekly podcast the week of Sept. 22, centered on his journey as Delaware State University's head coach and his unique vantage point on the NFL and the Eagles. PHLY also recently announced that veteran reporter EJ Smith has joined as its lead Eagles insider, further strengthening PHLY's reporting and on-the-ground coverage.

"With Brandon Graham, DeSean Jackson, and the return of Exciting Mics, PHLY now combines unmatched star power with the daily, authentic coverage our fans crave," said Brandon Spano, CEO of ALLCITY Network. "We're proud to deliver the most complete, talent-driven Eagles coverage for fans in Philadelphia and beyond. This lineup is a major step forward for our business, our community, and the advertisers who partner with us."

"I'm excited to bring fans inside the game and share my journey in a whole new way," said Graham. "This show is about connecting with Eagles fans and having fun together all season long."

The PHLY weekly lineup for Eagles coverage this fall will include:

Mondays

PHLY Eagles - Bo Wulf, EJ Smith, Fran Duffy

The Anthony Gargano Show

Tuesdays

PHLY Eagles - Bo Wulf, EJ Smith

The Anthony Gargano Show

Wednesdays

PHLY Eagles - Jamie Lynch, Rich Hoffman

Brandon Graham Unblocked

The Anthony Gargano Show

Thursdays

PHLY Eagles - Bo Wulf, EJ Smith, Fran Duffy

Exciting Mics - Cooper Dejean, Reed Blankenship, Special Guests

Desean Jackson Show

The Anthony Gargano Show

Fridays

PHLY Eagles - Bo Wulf, EJ Smith, Deniz Selman

The Anthony Gargano Show

Sundays (Gameday)

PHLY Eagles Pregame Show

PHLY Eagles Postgame Show - Bo Wulf, Fran Duffy, Vinny Curry

This expanded lineup brings fans more than 15 hours of Eagles programming weekly, complemented by original written content, social engagement, and live community experiences. For advertisers, PHLY offers a direct line to the most loyal and engaged Eagles audience in Philadelphia.

Fans can catch "Brandon Graham Unblocked" every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and PHLY's digital platforms. "Exciting Mics" can be found on YouTube , Spotify Video or wherever fans consume podcasts, and The Desean Jackson Show debuts Thursdays on PHLY Sports YouTube .

About ALLCITY Network

ALLCITY Network is reimagining local sports coverage, delivering daily, team-specific shows available across streaming video, podcast, social, and other digital platforms. Launched in 2019 in Denver, ALLCITY has since expanded to Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas, with a portfolio of 35+ daily and weekly shows across the country. Collectively, ALLCITY's channels provide over 7,500 hours of live sports content annually, complemented by local sports news, analysis, and community-driven programming. Beyond media products, ALLCITY connects with fans through Diehard Memberships, original custom apparel lines and community-driven events, such as tailgates and watch parties. For more information about ALLCITY Network, visit www.allcitynetwork.com and allphly.com .

