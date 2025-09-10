Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI). DSI's industry leading Westbury brand of aluminum railing has achieved significant growth in the marketplace since the company entered the aluminum railing business in 2007. A major contributor to that success has been the rapid adoption of and preference for Westbury railing among professional contractors and deck builders. From an industry perspective, aluminum as a railing material has gained in market share compared to other railing materials such as wood, composite, steel, and vinyl due to superior durability and low maintenance performance.

Westbury aluminum railing offers numerous advantages compared to competitive railing systems that include:

An extensive product line-up that includes eight railing models and 22 different styles

DSI's proprietary 10-step AAMA 2604 powder coating process which results in a lasting finish or process resulting in a lasting finish

The availability of 12 standard colors and the option to obtain custom colors

The option of two cable railing models (horizontal and vertical)

An aluminum lifetime limited warranty

A 7 year labor warranty when Westbury railing is installed by a DSI trained Westbury Certified Master Pro Company.

Over the years, professional contractors have given high marks to the superior attributes of Westbury aluminum railing.

Twin Brothers Construction, an award-winning deck and outdoor living contractor based in Minnesota's Twin Cities, has built hundreds of decks featuring Westbury railing. Co-owner Ben Schoonover shared, "The quality of the Westbury materials and the meticulous engineering allow us to deliver consistently excellent results for our clients. From an installation standpoint, the system is well thought out. The precision of the materials means we can maintain high visual standards that elevate the overall project. Westbury railing is a product we are proud to use and one that adds real value and beauty to the decks we build."

His brother and co-owner, Andrew Schoonover, added, "Westbury also stands out in the way it's packaged and delivered. Every component arrives well protected and clearly organized, which eliminates waste and makes for a smoother process on site. The system is engineered for straightforward assembly and installation, saving time for our crews while ensuring a flawless, professional finish. It's a product that makes our work easier-and our clients' projects shine."

Jeff Woods Construction, a custom home and professional deck builder firm located in Crossville, Tennessee with 25 years of experience, is a strong advocate of Westbury aluminum railing. Rick Sells, outdoor living consultant for Jeff Woods construction noted that "from the early stages of using Westbury railing, we immediately noticed a difference in the quality of the products powder coating. Since then, we almost exclusively offer Westbury railing in our deck designs and screen rooms. The product speaks for itself. Our clients can see the quality and feel good about the warranty. Additionally, the customer support and training we receive from the Westbury staff stands head and shoulders above any other companies I have worked with."

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "our objective at DSI is to produce the highest quality products in the marketplace that are designed and engineered with the contractor-installer in mind. Professional deck builders have confidence recommending Westbury railing to their clients because of the products beauty, low maintenance features, and long lasting performance."

Tuscany aluminum railing systems

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/265536_948d3ccb24ef0963_002full.jpg

Westbury Bella Cavo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/265536_948d3ccb24ef0963_003full.jpg

###

DSI is a leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For more information about DSI's products, visit diggerspecialties.com.

Twin Brothers Construction is a premier deck builder located in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Information about the company can be accessed by visiting https://www.tbconstructioninc.com.

Jeff Woods Construction located in Crossville; Tennessee is a leading custom home and deck builder firm serving the state of Tennessee. Information about the company can be viewed at jeffwoodsconstruction.com/Cookeville-TN-decking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265536

SOURCE: Digger Specialties Inc.