media@greenliant.com Greenliant Launches Affordable NVMe M.2 PrimeDrive SSDs Offers High Performance, Energy Efficiency, Versatile Functionality SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 - Greenliant is now sampling its new NVMe M.2 2280 PrimeDrive SX Series solid state drives (SSDs), providing a practical solution for embedded and edge systems that require reliable, space-saving storage with an optimal balance of affordability, speed and power usage. Operating between 0 and +70 degrees Celsius, NVMe M.2 2280 PrimeDrive SX Series SSDs are initially available in the widely used 256 GB capacity, with additional capacities expected to be introduced in the near future. See NVMe M.2 PrimeDrive information at https://www.greenliant.com/NVMePrimeDrive . Benefits of NVMe M.2 2280 PrimeDrive SSDs include: Energy Efficient: Implement autonomous power state transition (APST) for power savings, and active state power management (ASPM) to reduce power consumption

Extend SSD longevity using dynamic and static wear leveling Data Security: Support Secure Erase and end-to-end data path protection Designed for excellent value, PrimeDrive SX Series SSDs are engineered with advanced 3D NAND flash technology and available in DRAM-less configurations to maximize power consumption efficiency. NVMe PrimeDrive SSDs support the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and offer fast read/write speeds up to 3,000/1,600 MB/s. Available in the standard M.2 2280 single-sided form factor, PrimeDrive products are an ideal choice for a wide range of mainstream computing applications. Availability Greenliant is sampling its new line of economical NVMe M.2 2280 PrimeDrive SX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start volume shipping in 4Q 2025. For more information about NVMe M.2 PrimeDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales . About Greenliant By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com # # # Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and PrimeDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



