A solar plant with about 5,000 panels caught fire earlier this week in Sardinia, Italy. Police are investigating suspected arson.From pv magazine Italy A PV system of about 5,000 panels caught fire in Viddalba, Sardinia, on Sept. 8, in what local associations say was a deliberate act. The system is reportedly owned and operated by Valledonia-based Avru srl, but no confirmation has been received from the company. Surveillance cameras captured two people getting out of a car and setting fire to the solar panels. Police officers are investigating the incident. The Sassari fire department confirmed ...

