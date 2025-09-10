With the early expiration of key US solar tax credits in 2026 and 2027, solar developers from the United States and Europe are looking to diversify, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region represents attractive prospects for many. But unpredictable site conditions can defy even the most experienced developers' assumptions, causing delays and cost hikes. Upfront due diligence is vital, argue Clean Energy Associates engineers Nicholas Hudson and Evan Woolard.From pv magazine 8/25 The US solar industry has thrived on an abundance of flat, dry land, where minimal civil work was needed. But in Southeast ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...