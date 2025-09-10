New hub accelerates local delivery capabilities, enhances support for multinational enterprise clients and demonstrates company's long-term commitment to German, European Markets

Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Frankfurt, Germany. The strategic hub expands the company's operational footprint in EMEA, serving as a center for client engagement, technology demonstrations, engineering, and project delivery.

"The new facility enhances our ability to provide in-region engineering, project execution, and client support across the DACH region and beyond," said Johannes Stehr, vice president of enterprise at Diversified. "For our clients, it's a clear signal: Diversified is here in Germany, ready to respond quickly and deliver with the quality and partnership they expect."

The office space spans 500 sqm (~5,400 sq. ft.), with a 1300 sqm warehouse, supporting Diversified's existing team with plans to grow headcount over the next two years. The facility provides ample space for prestaging, warehousing, and collaboration for Diversified and its technology partners, including Sennheiser and Crestron, to engage with clients and showcase solutions on-site.

"Opening in Frankfurt allows us to extend Diversified's global capabilities into one of Europe's most important markets," said Will Hegan, managing director EMEA, Diversified. "We're investing in the region to align with where our clients are growing and to ensure they benefit from world-class expertise paired with the support of a local team."

The expansion reflects Diversified's broader growth strategy, building scalable in-region operations, strengthening local delivery, and supporting the evolving needs of multinational enterprise clients.

To mark the opening, three Diversified associates will undertake a 732-kilometer, seven-day cycling challenge from the company's UK headquarters in Egham, Surrey, to Frankfurt. The effort will raise funds for a local children's cancer charity, inspired by one rider's son who successfully overcame leukemia.

