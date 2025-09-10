eFUME® approved by the U.S. EPA as a new fumigation treatment for food commodities.

U.S. farmers and commodity importers can now switch from using methyl bromide, a toxic, ozone-depleting substance.

International Treatment Solutions (INTRESO) Group is pleased to announce the registration of eFUME® by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The registration marks an important milestone for the U.S. agricultural sector in safeguarding its supply chains and biosecurity.

eFUME® is a fast-acting, safe, and effective solution for protecting post-harvest produce, packaged and stored foods, and processing equipment. Suited to a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, and cut flowers, its active ingredient, ethyl formate, is a naturally occurring substance. It is regarded as safe for human health by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), yet rapidly and effectively eliminates insect pests, typically within one to 24 hours, resulting in no withholding period and faster shipping.

Designed for broad applications, eFUME® is effective against stored product insects, fresh produce pests, mites, quarantine pests of concern, and household insects. It is already registered and widely used in Australia and New Zealand two leading global agricultural exporters. The list of regulatory approvals for eFUME® is expanding rapidly as demand for sustainable pest management solutions grows.

Crucially, eFUME® is a direct, cost-effective, drop-in replacement for methyl bromide, an ozone-depleting substance (ODS), banned by the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. Owing to its classification as an ODS, in 2005, the U.S., along with other countries, committed to phase out the production and consumption of methyl bromide.

This registration of a viable alternative is therefore an important positive step taken by the U.S authorities, giving food producers, fumigators, and agricultural supply chain operators the opportunity to use a cost efficient, safe, and highly effective product while reducing their impact on the environment. It will protect the integrity of U.S. eco-systems, ensuring U.S. farmers, food producers and importers can keep their produce pest-free throughout the supply chain.

Responding to the news, Kade McConville, Executive Director of INTRESO, said:

"I welcome the EPA's approval of eFUME®, which has come following years of rigorous assessment of safety and efficacy against the highest modern standards. This decision marks a major step forward for the U.S. agricultural sector, and we see huge excitement within industry for an effective, sustainable alternative to methyl bromide. This registration also highlights the growing demand from regulators, as well as the broader supply chain, for innovative solutions that increase effectiveness and align with global environmental priorities.

Shannon Sked at Western Fumigation said: "I am delighted that the EPA has approved eFUME®, for commercial use in the U.S. For too long, the agricultural sector has had no choice but to use legacy products; the addition of eFUME®, adds a more environmentally friendly alternative to the options that the USDA can implement. I am proud to be incorporating eFUME® into our operational model to continue our mission of protecting domestic agriculture from catastrophic invasive species introduction while ensuring nutritious food availability for American families."

About INTRESO

INTRESO Group is a leader in developing and commercialising environmentally sustainable treatment solutions for the agricultural sector. The company provides global expertise in product commercialisation, product registration, and market development, helping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and customers bring new technologies to market. Its portfolio of advanced fumigants and biocides EDN®, BLUEFUME®, and eFUME® sets a benchmark for sustainable alternatives to traditional practices. By bridging innovation with regulatory approval and commercial rollout, INTRESO enables the adoption of safe, effective, and future-focused solutions across global supply chains.

About eFUME®

eFUME® (active ingredient: Ethyl Formate) is manufactured by INTRESO and is a safe, non-residual way to protect your post-harvest produce, packaged and stored foods and processing equipment. The active ingredient is Ethyl Formate a naturally occurring, non-residual substance with no ozone depleting potential.

Ethyl Formate is generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has low mammalian toxicity but rapidly kills insect pests. It is approved in several countries for control of insect pests for post-harvest commodities.

eFUME® has been developed for a broad range of applications from post-harvest fumigation household pests to equipment disinfestation. It is suited to a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, cut flowers, and the list of regulatory approvals is expanding rapidly.

eFUME® has also been approved by the Australian Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (DAFF) and New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries (NZMPI) for the treatment of Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) as a seasonal control measure.

References

Ozone-depleting impact of methyl bromide: Ozone-Depleting Substances U.S. EPA University of Reading study on global warming potential of alternative fumigants: https://centaur.reading.ac.uk/112038/ The U.S. use of methyl bromide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910281003/en/

Contacts:

Kade McConville (Kade.McConville@draslovka.com)