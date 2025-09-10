Strategic transition enhances operational capabilities while reinforcing Q4's market leadership in AI-driven investor relations

Q4 Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven IR Ops software, today announced a strategic leadership evolution designed to strengthen execution and extend its position as the category leader in investor relations operations (IR Ops).

Lewis Black, a seasoned technology executive with deep experience in software, communications and finance, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Black brings more than two decades of leadership in CEO, CFO and COO roles, having successfully scaled multiple software companies through periods of rapid growth and transformation. He joins Q4 following leadership positions at SolarWinds, Actian, Vonage's Nexmo division, Citrix and AT&T.

Founder Darrell Heaps, who has served as CEO since founding Q4, will transition into the role of Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer. In this new capacity, Heaps will focus on corporate strategy, product innovation, including AI leadership in the capital markets, strategic partnerships, and M&A. Heaps will remain actively involved in strategic direction, innovation and corporate development initiatives.

"This evolution represents the natural next step in Q4's growth journey," Heaps said. "As we scale, the future requires both visionary leadership and operational excellence. This structure allows me to dedicate my energy to what I am most passionate about: AI innovation, strategy and partnerships. Lewis brings the operational expertise to ensure we execute at the highest level. I am more confident than ever in Q4's future and the opportunities ahead for our customers, partners and employees."

Black said: "I am honored to build on the incredible foundation Darrell and the Q4 team have created. Q4 is uniquely positioned to lead investor relations into the future through its AI-powered IR Ops platform, unmatched client base and strong culture. My focus will be on disciplined execution, enhancing operational capabilities, and ensuring we deliver consistently for customers and partners. Together with Darrell, I am confident we will continue to build on the company's momentum."

Q4 continues to lead through innovation and industry recognition:

Agentic AI advances: Launched Q, the first IRO Agent, providing real-time AI-powered insights and automation for investor relations officers (IROs).

Launched Q, the first IRO Agent, providing real-time AI-powered insights and automation for investor relations officers (IROs). Accelerating growth: Achieved more than 50% growth in bookings and over 150% growth in AI platform annual recurring revenue (ARR), fueled by new AI products, including Q and AI Earnings Co-Pilot.

Achieved more than 50% growth in bookings and over 150% growth in AI platform annual recurring revenue (ARR), fueled by new AI products, including Q and AI Earnings Co-Pilot. Award-winning products: Won triple recognition in the 2025 American Business Awards®, with a Gold Stevie® Award (best "New Product: Financial Services"), Silver Stevie® Award (best "New Technology: AI Solution Financial") and People's Choice Stevie® Award ("Favorite New Product: Financial Services").

Won triple recognition in the 2025 American Business Awards®, with a Gold Stevie® Award (best "New Product: Financial Services"), Silver Stevie® Award (best "New Technology: AI Solution Financial") and People's Choice Stevie® Award ("Favorite New Product: Financial Services"). Excellence in customer service: Received multiple recent honors for outstanding customer service, including recognition in Best in Biz Awards and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service.

These all underscore Q4's commitment to delivering market-leading, customer-focused AI solutions that drive meaningful and measurable results, such as 212% ROI, 1,100 hours saved annually and more.

"Q4 has consistently redefined investor relations by anticipating the future needs of issuers and investors," said Mark Haller, Managing Director at Sumeru Equity Partners and member of Q4's Board of Directors. "This leadership evolution positions the company to fully capitalize on its generative AI breakthroughs and extend its position as a category leader in AI-driven investor relations. We look forward to partnering with Lewis and Darrell in this exciting next chapter."

Q4 partners with more than 2,600 public companies worldwide, including over 50% of the S&P 500. Its IR Ops platform powers IR websites, earnings events, CRM, surveillance, and AI-driven applications such as Q, AI Earnings Co-Pilot, and automated earnings summaries. With Q at the center, Q4 is helping investor relations teams reimagine how they work and equipping them with real-time insights, intelligent automation and strategic guidance.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the leading provider of IR Ops software with the world's largest set of proprietary investor data, purpose-built to remove obstacles between public companies and their investors. Q4 gives investor relations leaders, C-suite executives, and their teams the tools to attract, manage, and understand investors, all in one place. The Q4 Platform is powered by Q, the industry's first AI-powered IRO Agent, and boasts applications for website and event management, engagement analytics, and overall lifecycle management, including AI Earnings Co-Pilot to generate draft scripts based on historical data, and AI earnings call summaries to understand peer sentiment. The Q4 Platform also includes a streamlined investor CRM and shareholder intelligence with enhanced metrics to elevate investor targeting strategies. Q4 delivers the data, insights, and workflows that give IR teams the power to focus on what really matters: strategy, relationships, and driving premium valuations for their companies.

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London, Q4 is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world. The company maintains an award-winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

