Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raiven Capital Unveils "AI Agentic Infrastructure: The Architecture of the Next Business Revolution"

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiven Capital today released its bold vision for the future of AI adoption: Agentic Infrastructure. This framework marks a shift away from chasing ever-larger AI models and toward building scalable, modular systems that embed intelligence directly into business operations.

AI generated Image by Dr James Baty

"AI has moved beyond demos," said Supreet Manchanda, General Partner at Raiven Capital. "The real breakthroughs are coming from systems that coordinate, remember, and adapt- AI as infrastructure, not as a feature."

Why Agentic Infrastructure Matters

  • Architecture Over Features: Success will come from how AI systems are structured and orchestrated, not just from model size.
  • From Models to Ecosystems: Businesses must move from stand-alone LLMs to multi-agent, modular platforms that scale and evolve.
  • The Next Platform Shift: Just as cloud, mobile, and the web required enabling architectures, AI now needs its equivalentecosystem fabric for mass adoption.

"Enterprises need resilient, interoperable AI ecosystems-not brittle point tools," added Dr. James Baty, Raiven Partner and co-author of the framework. "This is how AI will transition from hype to durable impact. Agentic AI with Context Engineering is the next IT 'architecture' - living ecosystems that constantly evolve."

A Call to Founders and Enterprises

Raiven's thesis challenges startups and enterprises alike to ask:

  • Are your systems agent-native or model-bound?
  • Do you align with emerging protocol standards like MCP and A2A, or risk siloing?
  • Are you building composable cognitive ecosystems that scale dynamically, or fragile one-offs?

"If you're building with AI, your real advantage is how your agents communicate, escalate, and learn - this is how to future-proof your startup. Come learn more at Dry Powder," said Paul Dugsin, General Partner at Raiven Capital.

Raiven Capital is a global VC, investing at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and operational transformation. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Dubai, Raiven has delivered multiple successful exits since 2020. Its portfolio spans deeptech and digital platforms driving systemic change. Learn more at raivencapital.com or follow Dry Powder, Raiven's thought leadership platform.

Raiven Capital Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769010/Raiven_Capital_Raiven_Capital_Unveils__AI%C2%A0Agentic_Infrastructure.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769009/Raiven_Capital_Raiven_Capital_Unveils__AI%C2%A0Agentic_Infrastructure.jpg

Media Contact: press@raivencapital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raiven-capital-unveils-ai-agentic-infrastructure-the-architecture-of-the-next-business-revolution-302552468.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
