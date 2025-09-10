A-LIGN becomes only top 3 3PAO with FedRAMP Authorized Audit Management Platform, A-SCEND

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, today announced that its audit management platform, A-SCEND, has achieved FedRAMP 20x Low authorization. This solidifies A-LIGN's position as a market leader, making it the top Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) with an audit management tool to be authorized for FedRAMP 20x Low.
Customers partnering with A-LIGN for FedRAMP 20x Low can now use the A-SCEND platform throughout their authorization process for a streamlined, technology-driven approach focused on automation and efficiency. By leveraging A-SCEND's AI-powered features, A-LIGN significantly reduces the manual effort for clients, enhancing the speed and efficiency with which they can become authorized. A-SCEND is designed to provide a seamless solution with partners that have developed 20x low authorized GRC and advisory solutions.
"We're excited to bring A-SCEND's capabilities to the federal space, making the FedRAMP 20x Low process more efficient for our customers." said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer at A-LIGN. "A-SCEND is a powerful tool that helps our customers maximize audit efficiency as they pursue leading compliance standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001. This is a critical achievement for A-LIGN as we continue to combine technology and expertise to deliver the highest-quality audit experience in the market."
A-LIGN customers that utilize A-SCEND for FedRAMP 20x Low authorization can realize benefits including:
- AI-powered audit automation: Enhance efficiency by analyzing and matching files from other audits to FedRAMP 20x Low requirements using AI.
- Streamlined collaboration: A-SCEND facilitates a structured, technology-driven workflow that reduces back-and-forth and ensures clarity in evidence validation.
- Simplified processes: A-SCEND supports machine-readable evidence formats and exports final authorization packages in JSON, enabling seamless integration with other systems.
- Proven expertise: As a top 3PAO with an authorized audit management tool for FedRAMP 20x Low, A-LIGN delivers unmatched experience and technology to help organizations achieve their compliance goals.
"A-SCEND automates the end-to-end authorization process, from machine-readable evidence generation to AI-assisted validation," said Steven Ferretti, SVP of Engineering and Data Innovation at A-LIGN. "With our technology, organizations can reduce the preparation time and manual effort of achieving FedRAMP 20x Low."
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 5,700 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk. With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 31,000 audits. It is the #1 issuer of SOC 2 reports and a top three FedRAMP assessor. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST. To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.
