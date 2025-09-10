TVH Consulting strengthens its leadership with three new acquisitions

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by 21 Invest France and its minority co-investors, the TVH Consulting group, a key player in software integration and publishing in Europe, announces three strategic acquisitions: Augusta Reeves (SAP S/4HANA Cloud integrator in France and Switzerland), Olivia Sistemas (ERP Microsoft Business Central in Spain) and BCSYS (ERP Microsoft Business Central in France).

The group now generates revenues exceeding 110 million euros, with more than 600 employees and 11 agencies in France, Morocco, Spain and now Switzerland and Madagascar.

These acquisitions consolidate TVH's position as an ERP, DATA/AI, cybersecurity and CRM pure player.

The union with Augusta Reeves (150 consultants, member of the United VARs network) strengthens the partnership with SAP and enables us to offer a comprehensive support, from the implementation of business processes to data enhancement via SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP, SAP DRC or SAP Business Data Cloud. The transaction expands TVH's portfolio around the Business Technology Platform and AI.

The group now covers a wide variety of sectors - pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fine chemistry, building and construction, engineering, consulting and services - with solutions tailored to each customer's business and size.

TVH strengthens its position in Microsoft Business Central with the acquisitions of Olivia Sistemas and BCSYS. Olivia Sistemas joins Algoritmia by TVH Group, forming a subsidiary with 130 employees and revenues of €12 million. In France, the integration of BCSYS brings the number of Microsoft consultants to over 100, making TVH one of the Top 3 Business Central ERP integrators.

"These acquisitions mark a key milestone, consolidating our historic position in the ERP sector and enhancing our geographical presence as well as our offering to better meet our customers' digital transformation challenges," Ahmed Mahcer, Chairman of the TVH Consulting group.

About TVH

Founded in 2003, the TVH Consulting group has established itself as a major player in software integration and publishing in Europe. Specializing in ERP, CRM, DATA/AI and cybersecurity solutions, the company relies on strategic partnerships with powerhouses in the sector, such as Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce and Talend, to offer its customers unrivalled expertise. The group is also a leader in cybersecurity through its subsidiary Fidens. www.tvhconsulting.fr

