AptusPAR Launches to Bring Digital Transformation as a Service to Small and Medium Businesses

AptusPAR is a continuation of the successful collaboration between Ernesto Di Giambattista and Tom Meredith at venture capital firm, Genesis Accel. Originally conceived as a service within Genesis Global Workforce Solutions, AptusPAR -anchored in the guiding principles of assessing, advising, and advancing clients-is purpose-built as a standalone entity, ready to offer deep domain expertise in cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations, and to address the growing demands of clients and the widening gap in how they are being served.

"The SMB market faces a significant challenge when it comes to business and digital transformation," said AptusPAR's Di Giambattista. "To meet the escalating threat landscape, fueled by AI, as well as the demands of their customers, these businesses know they need to evolve, fast. But the provider options available to them are typically large consulting companies that are often too expensive and with long lead times that don't suit the needs of these fast-moving companies."

As their transformation partner in growth, AptusPAR listens to clients' specific needs, collaborating to create a solution that works for them and their business, timeline, and budget. According to Mario DiNatale, CISO, Odyssey Group, "AptusPAR has been a secret weapon in my toolbox for some years now for every situation in which we absolutely must deliver any high-priority project on an impossible timeline. They have never let us down and I value the relationship we've built."

AptusPAR's mission is to empower organizations with customized strategies and expert-led execution that drive sustainable growth and digital leadership. To ensure engagements meet time, budget, and business goals, the company follows a three-phased approach:

Assess: Meticulously analyze an organization's current digital landscape-identifying gaps, inefficiencies, and untapped potential to lay a precise foundation for transformation.

Advise: Deliver clear, practical strategies designed for real-world impact using deep team and network knowledge in cloud, cybersecurity, and operations.

Advance: Implement transformative and customized solutions with speed and precision that future-proof systems, accelerate growth, and create lasting impact.



About AptusPAR

