Absorb Software Launches The Mentorship Guild to Accelerate Growth for HR and L&D Leaders Through Human Connection

The first-of-its-kind global community provides structured mentorship, practical tools, and real connections for professionals driving workplaces forward

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2025, the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, today announced the launch of The Mentorship Guild , the first-of-its-kind global community designed for Human Resources and Learning & Development (L&D) professionals to strengthen skills, exchange expertise, and grow through meaningful relationships. The community advances Absorb's vision of delivering innovative learning solutions that mirror how people truly learn at work-placing human connection at the heart of professional growth in an era of rapid workplace transformation.

According to Absorb's 2025 State of Upskilling report , coaching and mentorship are among the most effective ways to build role-specific skills, yet more than 40% of organizations aren't using any people-focused learning at all. For HR and L&D leaders, The Mentorship Guild closes that gap, providing access to structured mentorship and peer learning at scale. Each quarter, the community explores a workplace trend with curated tools, reflection prompts, and guided mentor conversations, helping members stay ahead of the curve.

"As AI rapidly reshapes the way we work and learn, HR and L&D leaders have a critical opportunity and responsibility to be the change agents who empower their people to thrive," said Cheryl Yuran, CHRO of Absorb Software. "The Mentorship Guild is intentionally designed to deliver authentic one-to-one mentorship and reverse mentoring at scale. By fostering meaningful connections and removing the manual overhead of running in-house programs, it offers a practical, technology-enabled path to unlock the true impact of HR and L&D in one of the most pivotal moments of workforce transformation."

Early traction from the community shows strong demand, with over 330 active users and a 95% satisfaction score. It offers a range of features designed to make mentorship both practical and impactful:



Free and accessible: The Mentorship Guild is open to HR and L&D professionals at all career stages, providing a structured space for peer learning and growth without cost.



The Mentorship Guild is open to HR and L&D professionals at all career stages, providing a structured space for peer learning and growth without cost. Timely themes: Each quarter explores a critical trend shaping the future of work, supported by tools, reflection prompts, and guided mentor conversations to help members put insights into practice.



Each quarter explores a critical trend shaping the future of work, supported by tools, reflection prompts, and guided mentor conversations to help members put insights into practice. Flexible match types: Members can choose the format that best fits their needs-formal mentorship, informal coffee chats, or peer-to-peer colleague connections.



Members can choose the format that best fits their needs-formal mentorship, informal coffee chats, or peer-to-peer colleague connections. Community connection: Live events, exclusive groups, and member spotlights create deeper relationships and a meaningful network of people-first leaders.



Live events, exclusive groups, and member spotlights create deeper relationships and a meaningful network of people-first leaders. Skill-building resources: Members gain access to case studies, research reports, and member-only invites to webinars and workshops led by industry leaders and subject matter experts.

The Mentorship Guild also includes a dedicated customer community-an added layer of peer connection for Absorb customers, whether using the core LMS, Together, or both. Within this space, members can explore new ways to engage learners, navigate platform features, and share strategies with others who know the system best. It's also a forum to connect with fellow admins, exchange best practices, and discover new ways to scale impact using Absorb's full suite of solutions.

"As organizations look to the future, learning must be both strategic and human-centered," Yuran said. "Absorb's vision is to evolve beyond the traditional LMS into a Strategic Learning System-one that connects AI-driven insights with mentorship and skills development. By embedding learning into the fabric of business operations, we transform it into a powerful strategic advantage that helps businesses thrive."

The Mentorship Guild is powered by Together , part of Absorb, whose best-in-class mentorship technology is fully embedded within the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS). Through this integration, Absorb empowers enterprises to strengthen a critical dimension of learning by keeping humans at the center. It underscores Absorb's vision of redefining workforce development by uniting authentic human connection with AI-driven innovation.

Please visit The Mentorship Guild to learn more and join the free community.

Absorb Software

Absorb Software is the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. With its innovative Strategic Learning Systemsand explore mentoring solutions from Together at togetherplatform.com , and connect with HR and L&D professionals worldwide through The Mentorship Guild .

Media Contact:

Zamira Tasneem | Senior Communications Manager | zamira.tasneem@absorblms.com