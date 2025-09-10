AlphaESS Launches Aster 5000: Advanced 5MWh Liquid-Cooling Energy Storage System with Active Balancing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has officially announced the launch of its latest product - Aster 5000, a next-generation 5MWh liquid-cooling energy storage system, and fully integrated 20-foot container. Featuring a dual-core system with proprietary Active Balancing and liquid thermal management, it is designed to meet the growing global demand for safe, efficient, reliable long-duration energy storage.

Compact & High-Density Storage

Aster 5000 features 12 clusters, each comprising 4 modules that utilize high-performance 314Ah battery cells to deliver a 5MWh capacity. Weighing 42.5 tons and rated IP55, it operates reliably in extreme conditions from -40°C to 50°C. Its innovative single-door design enables back-to-back installation, increasing power density by 35% and reducing footprint by 40% compared to the previous generation Aster 3720, which significantly lowers land and infrastructure costs.

Active Balancing, Better Performance

Aster 5000 features AlphaESS's proprietary Active Balancing technology, enabling real-time energy redistribution between battery cells. Compared to traditional passive systems, Active Balancing offers up to 23× faster balancing, extends battery lifespan by 10%+, and reduces energy loss and operational costs.

The system is equipped with a fully integrated liquid cooling platform, supporting intelligent modes for cooling, heating, circulation, and automatic fluid replenishment. Active dehumidification and low-noise fans ensure quiet, stable operation with noise levels.

Full Safety, Globally Certified

Safety at the core of Aster 5000, meeting key global standards including IEC 62619, IEC 62933, UL 9540A, UL 1973, NFPA68 and NFPA69. Features include real-time monitoring, multi-stage aerosol fire suppression, explosion vents, and optional water-based fire protection - safeguarding both assets and personnel.

Designed for the Evolving Long-Duration Storage

Engineered for evolving energy markets, the Aster 5000 is ideal for 4 to 8+ hour discharge, grid peak shaving, frequency regulation, renewable energy integration, and enhancing energy autonomy. Backed by AlphaESS's in-house BMS and advanced thermal management, it offers a reliable, efficient and scalable solution for global energy projects.

Global Services and Support

AlphaESS provides full project support, from project planning and installation to commissioning, technical training and long-term maintenance. Operation and maintenance are backed by expert technical training, fast fault response, and spare parts management, ensuring reliable system performance over the product's entire lifecycle, leveraging its global network of 40 subsidiaries and over 300 service centers to ensure timely, localized service.

