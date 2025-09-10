Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EURY | ISIN: KYG717001195 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.09.25 | 21:56
1,430 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POP CULTURE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POP CULTURE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd: POP Culture Makes Strategic Investment in Cryptocurrency BTC to Accelerate Web3.0 Digital Entertainment Transformation

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. ("Company") (NASDAQ: CPOP) today announced the completion of a major strategic investment in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), totaling $33 million and representing 300 BTC.

Furthering its commitment to digital innovation, POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. is establishing a diversified cryptocurrency fund pool focused on stable and transparent assets including BTC, ETH, and BOT. The fund aims to invest in:

  1. Promising cryptocurrencies in the Web3 pan-entertainment track;
  2. Projects with high investment value and growth potential;
  3. High-quality equity projects aligned with the Company's strategy and business; and
  4. High-quality artist incubation or artist management projects.

Huang Zhuoqin, CEO of POP Culture Group Co., Ltd., commented: "Our strategic cryptocurrency investment marks the beginning of a vision to build not only a pan-entertainment platform, but a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem. Spanning live entertainment, digital entertainment, short films, and artist management, we aim to create a symbiotic network deeply connecting creators, users, and the platform itself. Entertainment will transform from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets."

This initiative underscores the Company's position at the forefront of integrating digital assets and entertainment, fostering long-term value for stakeholders worldwide.

About CPOP (Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd):

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a cultural industry operation enterprise focused on the industrialization of Chinese Pop Culture, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its main operations located in China. The company offers a range of services including live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film and television production, MCN (Multi-Channel Network), and entertainment marketing. Originally focused on hip-hop culture, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has evolved into a diversified group specializing in Chinese Pop Culture. Its comprehensive business ecosystem spans both online and offline platforms, including: (1) live entertainment events (such as concerts, music festivals, street dance competitions, and other performances); (2) digital entertainment services; (3) artist management and agency services; and (4) investment in and production of film and television content featuring elements of Chinese Pop Culture.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on the company's current expectations and projections of future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, operating results, business strategies, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is likely to," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Except as required by law, the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that these expectations will prove correct. The company reminds investors that actual results may differ materially from expected results and encourages them to review other factors that may affect its future results, as disclosed in the company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

For inquiries, please contact:
POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.
Email: bodo@cpop.cn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pop-culture-makes-strategic-investment-in-cryptocurrency-btc-to-accelerate-web3-0-digital-entertainment-transformation-302552324.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.