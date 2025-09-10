Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Inaugural Digbee ESG Rating, Highlighting Commitment To Sustainable Practices

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an independent panel of globally recognized sustainability experts from Digbee has awarded it an inaugural overall rating of BB for both its corporate and project performance, signifying its strong commitment to sustainable Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

A BB rating signals that Chilean Cobalt has taken meaningful steps to embed ESG into its strategy and operations, and that its governance, stakeholder engagement, and environmental planning are aligned with leading global sustainability frameworks. According to Digbee's framework, ratings from BB to AAA recognize present positives and opportunities for improvement, while lower ratings reflect current risks or gaps.

This milestone reflects Chilean Cobalt's commitment to responsible development, transparent reporting, independent verification, and continuous improvement. The rating provides a credible, third-party baseline from which the Company will continue to strengthen its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

At Chilean Cobalt, responsibility is treated not merely as a principle, but as a practice. This independent assessment affirms a strong commitment to identifying and mitigating ESG risks. Through thoughtful, transparent action, the Company is dedicated to building long-term value for stakeholders. This rating is seen as a starting point rather than a finish line, with continued efforts planned to strengthen ESG initiatives.

Digbee's assessment methodology evaluates a comprehensive range of globally-aligned ESG factors, such as biodiversity, water stewardship, community engagement, governance, and infrastructure reuse. It considers both the asset's context and the effectiveness of management actions. The platform is endorsed by leading global financiers and designed to support future-looking risk mitigation strategies.

Chilean Cobalt's submission included detailed disclosures on:

Brownfield redevelopment of the historic La Cobaltera project and broader San Juan district

Infrastructure proximity and low-impact exploration planning

Stakeholder engagement and community alignment

Governance practices and Board oversight of ESG risks

The Company's Board and Management Team are committed to integrating ESG considerations into strategic decision-making and operational execution. Chilean Cobalt will use the Digbee rating to guide future improvements, track progress, and communicate transparently with investors and stakeholders.

Key Highlights from the Digbee ESG Assessment:

Governance & Strategy : ESG is embedded in company strategy, supported by a Board with diverse expertise in sustainability, government relations, mining, and finance. A formal ESG Management Plan is in development, informed by frameworks established by Digbee and the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

Environmental Stewardship : The La Cobaltera project benefits from brownfield redevelopment and existing infrastructure.

Innovation & Risk Mitigation : The Company is exploring bioleaching of legacy tailings and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted exploration to reduce environmental footprint and improve targeting.

Transparency & Continuous Improvement: Chilean Cobalt has committed to an IRMA self-assessment and is using the Digbee rating to guide future ESG capability development.

"Copper and cobalt supply chains are increasingly being differentiated by their ability to prove responsibility and resilience," according to Digbee CEO & Founder Jamie Strauss. "Chilean Cobalt's commitment to independent verification through Digbee not only strengthens efficiency within its operations but also builds the trust that stakeholders - from local communities, offtake providers to global investors - are demanding. This step demonstrates that responsible mining is no longer optional; it is a strategic advantage that sets leaders apart in critical mineral supply chains."

To read the full report, please visit https://digbee.com/organisation/chilean-cobalt-corp/overview

